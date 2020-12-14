Hey guys!

In this article I'm gonna share with you some of my favorite songs from the '80s.

Enjoy! ♡♡

♪Cyndi Lauper - Time After Time

♪Katrina And The Waves - Walking On Sunshine

♪Bonnie Tyler - Total Eclipse Of The Heart

♪Journey - Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

♪Simple Minds - Don´t You (Forget About Me)

♪Toto - Africa

♪Bananarama - Cruel Summer

♪Tracy Chapman - Fast Car

♪Roxette - It Must Have Been Love

♪Roxette - Listen To Your Heart

♪Berlin - Take My Breath Away

♪The Bangles - Eternal Flame

♪Survivor = Eye Of The Tiger

♪Rufus ft Chaka Khan - Ain't Nobody

♪Barbra Streisand = Woman In Love

♪Kim Wilde = You Keep Me Hangin On

♪Lionel Richie = Endless Love

♪Linda Ronstadt ft Aaron Neville = Don't Know Much

♪Chris de Burgh = Lady In Red

♪Tina Turner - What's Love Got To Do With It

♪Tina Turner - The Best

♪Richard Marx = Should've Known Better

♪C. C. Catch = Heartbreak Hotel

♪Modern Talking - Cheri Cheri Lady

♪Phil Collins = Two Hearts

♪Lionel Richie - Say You, Say Me

♪The Clash - Should I Stay or Should I Go

♪Richard Marx - Right Here Waiting

♪Jennifer Rush - The Power Of Love

♪Pet Shop Boys = Heart

♪Tracy Chapman = Baby Can I Hold You

Hope you like it!

Love you! ♡♡♡