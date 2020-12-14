Hey guys!
In this article I'm gonna share with you some of my favorite songs from the '80s.
Enjoy! ♡♡
♪Cyndi Lauper - Time After Time
♪Katrina And The Waves - Walking On Sunshine
♪Bonnie Tyler - Total Eclipse Of The Heart
♪Journey - Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
♪Simple Minds - Don´t You (Forget About Me)
♪Toto - Africa
♪Bananarama - Cruel Summer
♪Tracy Chapman - Fast Car
♪Roxette - It Must Have Been Love
♪Roxette - Listen To Your Heart
♪Berlin - Take My Breath Away
♪The Bangles - Eternal Flame
♪Survivor = Eye Of The Tiger
♪Rufus ft Chaka Khan - Ain't Nobody
♪Barbra Streisand = Woman In Love
♪Kim Wilde = You Keep Me Hangin On
♪Lionel Richie = Endless Love
♪Linda Ronstadt ft Aaron Neville = Don't Know Much
♪Chris de Burgh = Lady In Red
♪Tina Turner - What's Love Got To Do With It
♪Tina Turner - The Best
♪Richard Marx = Should've Known Better
♪C. C. Catch = Heartbreak Hotel
♪Modern Talking - Cheri Cheri Lady
♪Phil Collins = Two Hearts
♪Lionel Richie - Say You, Say Me
♪The Clash - Should I Stay or Should I Go
♪Richard Marx - Right Here Waiting
♪Jennifer Rush - The Power Of Love
♪Pet Shop Boys = Heart
♪Tracy Chapman = Baby Can I Hold You
Hope you like it!
Love you! ♡♡♡