hello and welcome to my new article!

You're into the dark academia aesthetic? Well so here is a list full of movies that you'll love:)

have fun watching them, and stay healthy! - love Anne

Picnic at Hanging Rock - 1975

directed by by Peter Weir, mystery film

Another Country - 1984

directed by Marek Kanievska, romantic historical drama

Maurice - 1987

directed by James Ivory, romantic drama

Dead Poets Society - 1989

directed by Peter Weir, teen drama

School Ties - 1992

directed by Robert Mandel, sports-drama

Total Eclipse - 1995

directed by Agnieszka Holland, erotic historic drama

Good Will Hunting - 1997

directed by Gus Van Sant, drama

The Emperor's Club - 2002

directed by Michael Hoffman, drama

Mona Lisa Smile - 2003

directed by Mike Newell, drama

The Dreamers - 2003

directed by Bernardo Bertolucci, romantic drama

Pride and Prejudice - 2005

directed by Joe Wright, romantic drama

Cracks -2009

directed by Jordan Scott, psychological thriller drama

Dorian Grey -2009

directed by Oliver Parker, fantasy-horror drama

Black Swan - 2010

directed by Darren Aronofsky, psychological horror

Hugo - 2011

directed and produced by Martin Scorsese, adventure drama

Wuthering Heights - 2011

directed by Andrea Arnold, gothic romantic drama

Kill Your Darlings - 2013

directed by John Krokidas, biographical drama

The Falling - 2014

directed by Carol Morley, mystery drama

Testament of Youth - 2014

directed by James Kent, drama

The Imitation Game - 2014

directed by Morten Tyldum, historical drama

The Theory of Everything - 2014

directed by James Marsh, biographical romantic drama

The Riot Club - 2014

directed by Lone Scherfig, drama thriller

The Danish Girl - 2015

directed by Tom Hooper, biographical romantic drama

Victor Frankenstein - 2015

directed by Paul McGuigan, science fantasy drama horror

Carol - 2015

directed by Todd Haynes, romantic drama

Indignation - 2016

directed by James Schamus, drama

Egon Schiele: Death and the Maiden - 2016

directed by Dieter Berner, biographical historical drama

Phantom Thread - 2017

directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, historical drama

The Beguiled - 2017

directed by Sofia Coppola, southern gothic

The White Crow - 2018

directed by Ralph Fiennes, biographical drama

Mary Shelley - 2018

directed by Haifaa al-Mansour, romantic period-drama

Colette - 2018

directed by Wash Westmoreland, biographical drama

Tolkien - 2019

directed by Dome Karukoski, biographical drama

Little Women - 2019

directed by Greta Gerwig, coming-of-age period drama

Portrait of a Lady on Fire - 2019

directed by Céline Sciamma, historical romantic drama

The Goldfinch - 2019

directed by John Crowley, drama

Enola Holmes - 2020

directed by Harry Bradbeer, mystery