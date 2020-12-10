hello and welcome to my new article!
You're into the dark academia aesthetic? Well so here is a list full of movies that you'll love:)
have fun watching them, and stay healthy! - love Anne
Picnic at Hanging Rock - 1975
Another Country - 1984
Maurice - 1987
Dead Poets Society - 1989
School Ties - 1992
Total Eclipse - 1995
Good Will Hunting - 1997
The Emperor's Club - 2002
Mona Lisa Smile - 2003
The Dreamers - 2003
Pride and Prejudice - 2005
Cracks -2009
Dorian Grey -2009
Black Swan - 2010
Hugo - 2011
Wuthering Heights - 2011
Kill Your Darlings - 2013
The Falling - 2014
Testament of Youth - 2014
The Imitation Game - 2014
The Theory of Everything - 2014
The Riot Club - 2014
The Danish Girl - 2015
Victor Frankenstein - 2015
Carol - 2015
Indignation - 2016
Egon Schiele: Death and the Maiden - 2016
Phantom Thread - 2017
The Beguiled - 2017
The White Crow - 2018
Mary Shelley - 2018
Colette - 2018
Tolkien - 2019
Little Women - 2019
Portrait of a Lady on Fire - 2019
The Goldfinch - 2019
Enola Holmes - 2020