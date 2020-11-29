Heeeey pals! It's @thisismesolar writing for The Art Club.

For a weird reason the most known art tip is "practice a lot", and yeah useful aha, but... like in every place is the same tip AND I'M DONE.

So here are some art tips brought by my art teacher that you probably haven't heard in every article/video you have read/seen.

Keep 2 Sketchbooks

For a reason most people are obsessed with having pretty sketchbooks... and if you do, don't worry, we all don't want to be embarrassed when showing it to someone.

BUT MY KID DUDDDEEEE YOU'RE NOT GOING TO GET BETTER IF YOU ONLY DRAW PRETTY THINGS ONE TIME IN A YEAR!

(You are also going to stress a lot... A LOT, and I don't think you want that.)

Doodling and drawing trashy things is important, it helps you notice what things you got to get better. So bring 2 sketchbooks: One for aaaall your ugly stuff and the other for the pretty things.

Learn from Others

LOOK KID. (yes im calling you kid during all the articles) I know many times we want to grab pinterest and draw something with a reference, and that's totally fine.

BUT THAT WILL TAKE YOUR 2 YEARS TO LEARN TO DRAW AN EYE.

In my opinion, my teacher's opinion, and all my academy classmates' opinion, the best idea is to watch someone that knows how to draw whatever you want to draw.

I don't know if that makes sense, but if you watch a youtube video of a girl drawing an eye, and you actually see her procedure... that is going to help you a lot i swear.

Learning the "Good Enough" and "F*ck It" Concept

This is actually something that I learned while scrolling through Apollo devotees (also known as the artsy gays but whatever, terrible joke i know xd) things on tumblr: There are two things that are the "good enough" and "f*ck it".

Good enough is that you like it and you kinda think it's a decent art work.

The other one is when you don't like it but is for the sake of art, or for the sake of whatever! Fun, you absolutely hate it but it is fun...

AND THAT IS WHAT MATTERS!

Don't Draw Things from Memory

"The big ones did it so I can too, right?" Buuuullshit.

First of all, darling, you're not one of the big ones, I'm sorry to ruin it to you, and most of them made TRIPS to find their references... So if Da Vinci used a reference you could too.

We have internet, what is the hard thing from using a reference?! Are you going to draw a city from memory? I love painting cities and trust me, I have painted since I was 4 years old, and even if I would love to, I have to grab a reference because I'm not a genius.

There is No Ugly Art

Not to judge the great artists of history but there are some paintings that are just a red line in a white background and that thing costs more than my house.

And not to say that's ugly... but sometimes some of my friends come to me with a painting of a person with 0 proportions and cry about it. Well, if you wanna do realistic art then damn, but no one said you could only stick to that.

As i said before, do it for the sake of art.

Breaks of Your Work

Some people say, draw everyday, that is the only way of improving and yes, practice makes the master, but doing it everyday will make you tired, and guess what?

You will probably finish hating it.

In my art academy no one ever does only one painting at a time, never. IT IS A CAPITAL SIN TO DO.

Why? Some may ask.

Well, if you waste 24h of a day in a painting, just watching it for such a long time, you'll hate it! You will find 100 errors and 100 other things to change, you will be annoyed by using the same color and making the same cloud 10 times.

But if you just have other project to work on and take a break from that 24h painting, you will be happier, trust me, I know it. I know how painful is painting a big horrible cloud 10 times until you find it decent, okay? I know...

Trust the Process

This is probably the most important advice someone could give me.

"Trust the process."

For a weird reason many people (including myself) expect to have everything 10/10 in the first sketch, and uh, no?

When painting you have to do the same thing 10 times until it's pretty; in drawing you have to add like 30 different things until you finish it and you actually like it.

Trust the process, enjoy the journey, don't stress yourself.

Hands Getting Messy

Another thing, this is something that if my teacher read, he would straightly slap me, but my anxious personality is going to recommend it.

It's mainly for people who have shaky hands, like me. I suffer from anxiety; anxiety at a point in which my hands are always shaking and I have a lot of anxious ticks, and yeah, doing art was hard until I found the mess thing.

Don't be scared to support your hand or arm on a table or in the canvas, even if your whole hand is going to get blue (of course if you are going to damage the painting, give yourself a break and continue when it's dry).

Yes, many people saying that the more you paint yourself the less skill you have.

SHUT THEM UPPP! I literally paint my whole face with blue paint to feel like a smurf, I don't think that affects if I'm a good artist or not.

In conclusion? You don't suck, keep going.

Anyways, thanks a lot for reading hope you stick around and check more art club articles. ♥

Love you all, peace out!