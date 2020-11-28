hi beauties

hope you're in a good health & a good mood, so lately I've been having a looot of to-do's, & a very short time, & I always find myself procrastinating on them, & i kinda found some ways to motivate myself, & get started. i think we all are living the same situation so hope that this article helps you guys a little bit.

enjoy

1| get cute

this may sound weird, but when i look to the mirror & see myself wearing the same clothes that i slept in, & my hair looks like a bird's nest( lol) , i definitely wouldn't get inspired to study.

-so i change into clothes that feel like pajama but they're nota pajama, and i put my hair up in a decent messy bun

2| change the computer's background

i study a lot with my computer, & seeing a very aesthetic background would really inspire me

-i personally make my own backgrounds with canva, but there's also a ton of aesthetic backgrounds on Pinterest, here's my Pinterest collection for backgrounds

https://www.pinterest.fr/chahiramw/laptop-backgrounds/

3| make a new playlist

i love making playlists, & music always inspires me to do more

4| seeing others productivity

there are so many YouTubers who post productive day/week in my life vlogs & these kinds of veds really really inspire me a ton

like:

-Lauryn doan, she's like, the CIO of productivity, she's gorgeous.

-Hannah elise, she's a queen, she helped me to get A LOT of things done.

5| try a new workspace

this one helped me a ton, like instead of studying in my desk, i study in the couch, or on the bed, or go to the library or a café but we can't now, i mean changing the routine a little, help in getting stuff done.

6|harry potter music & ambiance videos

these are just the best, i like studying while i put them on, they make feel so happy & nostalgic to study in Hogwarts (which is something never happened -lol-), these are the most ones that i listen to:

they call them ASMR rooms i don't even know what that means, but there's a lot of those not only harry potter, there's also lord of the rings sherlock holmes ….

7| Pinterest inspiration quotes

or we heart it studying articles, really inspire me, here are some of my motivation articles that can help you get started.

8| just START

you've probably seen this mantra everywhere on the internet, and you're so sick of it, but it's true though when you force your self to start something you have been procrastinating for a long time,it seems so impossible now, but when you focus on it for some minutes you're going to want to keep going.

this is all guys, hope that it was helpful, see you in my next article, bye

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE/

✨