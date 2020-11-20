Hey hearters! I'm @thisismesolar and I have the honor of starting with The Art Club articles. It's going to be fun because even though I do artsy things daily, I have never written about it so please don't be hard on me huh.

First and fast introduction if you haven't read the article in which i already did this (i'll leave it below), I'm 14, not a good English speaker, bts simp (even though i don't like men), and very anxious. That's basically what you need to know, let's start!

(We have many but for now we'll talk about the sun signs.)

"Aries loves to be number one, so it’s no surprise that these audacious rams are the first sign of the zodiac. Bold and ambitious, Aries dives headfirst into even the most challenging situations."

The text above and all zodiac texts are by Aliza Kelly Faragher

First Painting: Rainy Day in Milan, 1886 by Mosè Bianchi (Italian, 1840--1904)

Second Painting: Reiji Hiramatsu - Evening Flower (1990)

_____

"Taurus is an earth sign represented by the bull. Like their celestial spirit animal, Taureans enjoy relaxing in serene, bucolic environments surrounded by soft sounds, soothing aromas, and succulent flavors."

First Painting: Death by Teodoros Üders (1914)

Second Painting: Girl at a Sewing Machine by Edward Hopper

_____

"Have you ever been so busy that you wished you could clone yourself just to get everything done? That’s the Gemini experience in a nutshell. Appropriately symbolized by the celestial twins, this air sign was interested in so many pursuits that it had to double itself."

First Painting: The Right Hand Knows What The Left by Giovanni Gasparro

Second Painting: Der Astralmensch (The Astral Man) by Sascha Schneider, 1903.

_____

"Cancer is a cardinal water sign. Represented by the crab, this crustacean seamlessly weaves between the sea and shore representing Cancer’s ability to exist in both emotional and material realms. Cancers are highly intuitive and their psychic abilities manifest in tangible spaces: For instance, Cancers can effortlessly pick up the energies in a room"

First Painting: The Queen of the Night by Simon Quaglio (1818)

Second Painting: Summer by Charles Courtney Curran (1906)

_____

"Roll out the red carpet because Leo has arrived. Leo is represented by the lion and these spirited fire signs are the kings and queens of the celestial jungle. They’re delighted to embrace their royal status: Vivacious, theatrical, and passionate, Leos love to bask in the spotlight and celebrate themselves."

First Painting: The Black Ball Lady Playing Piano Dance Party by Joseph Marius Avy

Second Painting: Courage, Anxiety, and Despair Watching the Battle by James Sant (1850)

_____

"Virgo is an earth sign historically represented by the goddess of wheat and agriculture, an association that speaks to Virgo’s deep-rooted presence in the material world. Virgos are logical, practical, and systematic in their approach to life. This earth sign is a perfectionist at heart and isn’t afraid to improve skills through diligent and consistent practice."

First Painting: “The Soul of the Rose” by John William Waterhouse

Second Painting: Butterflies and Ominaeshi Flowers by Utagawa Hiroshige (1835)

_____

"Libra is an air sign represented by the scales (interestingly, the only inanimate object of the zodiac), an association that reflects Libra's fixation on balance and harmony. Libra is obsessed with symmetry and strives to create equilibrium in all areas of life."

First Painting: Francesca Da Rimini and Paolo Malatesta (c.1890) by Lionel-Noël Royer

Second Painting: A Saint, from the 'Jackdaw of Rheims' by Briton Rivière (1868)

_____

"Scorpio is one of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac. Because of its incredible passion and power, Scorpio is often mistaken for a fire sign. In fact, Scorpio is a water sign that derives its strength from the psychic, emotional realm."

First Painting: The Manneporte near Étretat by Oskar Monet (1886)

Second Painting: The Omnibus by Anders Zorn (1892)

_____

"Represented by the archer, Sagittarians are always on a quest for knowledge. The last fire sign of the zodiac, Sagittarius launches its many pursuits like blazing arrows, chasing after geographical, intellectual, and spiritual adventures."

First Painting: Flora by Alfons Maria Mucha (1892)

Second Painting: The Fair Toxophilites by William Powell Frith (1872)

_____

"The last earth sign of the zodiac, Capricorn, is represented by the sea goat, a mythological creature with the body of a goat and tail of a fish. Accordingly, Capricorns are skilled at navigating both the material and emotional realms."

First Painting: Adieu! by Alfred Guillou (1892)

Second Painting: Wanderer Above the Sea of Fog by Caspar David Friedrich (1818)

_____

"Despite the “aqua” in its name, Aquarius is actually the last air sign of the zodiac. Aquarius is represented by the water bearer, the mystical healer who bestows water, or life, upon the land. Accordingly, Aquarius is the most humanitarian astrological sign."

First Painting: The Songs and Sonnets of William Shakespeare by Charles Robinson (1915)

Second Painting: Elaine by Toby Edward Rosenthal (1874)

_____

"Pisces, a water sign, is the last constellation of the zodiac. It's symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions, representing the constant division of Pisces' attention between fantasy and reality. As the final sign, Pisces has absorbed every lesson — the joys and the pain, the hopes and the fears — learned by all of the other signs."

First Painting Minamoto Yorimitsu and the Monster Shuten-doji by Katsukawa Shuntei (1820)

Second Painting Midsummer's Eve Bonfire on Skagen's Beach by Peder Severin Krøyer (1906)

And that was basically it! Not gonna lie, took like 3 hours of my life xd but i really like how it ended, hope you do too.

As always, thanks for reading, if you can heart it that would be great, stay safe, drink water and peace out!