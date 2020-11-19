This article was written by Dali @angelinpurgatory for the WHISafePlace team, we hope you like it!

You know that voice in the back of our heads that loves to whisper “you’re not good enough to do that” “you can’t talk to him, he’s so much better than you and who are you?” the voice that introduces hesitation into the steps on the path towards living our happiest lives, and sometimes prevents us from taking those steps all together.

I’ve struggled with self-confidence for a really long time. But finally I was able to go from not even having enough faith in myself to shoot a paper into the bin, in front of others, hiding in the back of the class, being unable to walk down the halfway without rushing and keeping my nose stuck in my phone, to being unapologetically myself and freely expressing it on the internet for everyone to see.

How did I get here? Well, keep reading to find out.

confidence

/ˈkɒnfɪd(ə)ns/

noun

1.

the feeling or belief that one can have faith in or rely on someone or something.

Honestly it was the hardest thing to try and come up with what exactly is it that can make one confident. Since I wanted to have something for you guys that could actually be helpful, I spent 3 whole days going over and over my own experiences and trying to come up with what exactly caused the change. I wanted to give you guys something that would actually be replicable, something that anyone can start doing right now to gain confidence.

Finally, after going over and over my diary entries, old articles, and pondering way too much like buddha under that tree, I came down with 4 truths that brought me to where I am today.

So guys, gals, and non binary pals get comfy and let's have some real talk.

1. There are two sources of confidence, one is the source of true confidence, while the other is a recipe for disaster.

Think about how many times you’ve chosen your outfit based on what would catch that cute guy's attention in your math class, rather than what you would like to wear. Think about how many times you’ve felt bad about yourself when an Instagram picture didn’t get as many likes as someone elses or as you usually get. How many times you’ve asked your friend to let you facetune your picture before posting.

I know I have, a thousand times. I’ve deleted my whole instagram, I’d never leave the house without makeup because I didn’t wanna look ugly. I would refuse to be in pictures, now I just smile and don’t even check it when my friends ask “are you okay if I post this?” I just say that I’m good with any way I look and they can choose whichever one they like the best.

The external source of confidence is inconsistent, if you let the outside dictate how you feel on the inside you’ll never be happy. Stable confidence comes from within. Meaning, stop looking to external sources for validation. Work on self-love, think about the things about you that you like, how great your hair is, how you love your positive attitude, etc. Get to know yourself, find things that you like, focus on them, and change what you don’t like.

When you love yourself and know yourself, it creates confidence because you are sure of your abilities and worth.

There are two tips I can give you guys on self love. First one is to think of it this way. You are the only person who is going to be there for you 24/7 no matter till the end of your life. The person who will stick by you through everything, why would you treat that person badly? Second, when the hatred comes up, think about your younger self, would you do or say those things to her?

So the first thing that I didn’t know then, but I know now is: in order to be truly confident we have to stop looking for external validation, as it is fleeting and inconsistent and focus on the love that comes from within

Here is where the second truth comes in. Now, not all we think about ourselves and the world is true.

“Who are we but the stories we tell ourselves about ourselves”

2. Each one of us perceives the world in our own way. Those perceptions are made up of beliefs that affect our confidence.

A few years back, my head was filled with voices that dictated my reality. Words spoken to me by my teachers and classmates. “You can’t do it” “you’ll never amount to anything” “you have no talent”. As I had accepted those words I truly thought that I couldn’t do anything until one day…

“Why do you underestimate yourself so much?” my crush stood in front of me, his green eyes looking at me, but I could barely hold his gaze. I looked at the paper ball he had handed me, my brain notified me that something wasn’t right. why do you underestimate yourself the words echoed in my mind, threatening to go at war against the others that had so comfortably sat there before.

“Come on” he encouraged me. So I looked up at him and got up to shoot the paper into the bin. It didn’t fall in but he told me to try again. The change was already taking place inside me.

Those words challenged my beliefs, they made me question why did I believe the people who told me I couldn’t do it.

Now I’m not saying you need someone to change your world view or some kind of knight in shining armour. You can do it for yourself, think about what your beliefs are, why do you have them? Choose those that benefit you, and separate them from those that harm your confidence and discourage your belief in your own abilities.

Question the beliefs that don’t serve you, think about the times where they weren't true and any evidence that goes against them.

You’ll see that those beliefs aren’t absolute and it’s all about perception.

Lastly I want to give you guys 2 smaller tips that will help you be more confident in yourself along with those two major ones.

3. Be mindful of the people you surround yourself with.

There is a concept in psychology called observational conditioning. This is a part of three different types of learning, classical conditioning, operant conditioning and observational conditioning. Observational learning is our tendency to acquire the behaviours we see often performed or performed by those we look up to. Since we are constantly learning through observation, the people you surround yourself with (aka your friends that you spend most time with) affect your own behaviour. If you surround yourself with confident people it will allow you to be more confident. If you surround yourself with people who are constantly talking negatively about themselves, and display insecure behavior, those traits will rub off on you.

4. If someone doesn’t like you, that has nothing to do with you.

I know that getting rejected by people that we want to get to like us, like our crush, or that person we wanna be friends with, can be a huge source of insecurity. As it immediately leads us to assume that if they don’t like us there might be something wrong with us. However, that is not true in any way shape or form.

Here is a small realisation that will change your perception forever. We all have different tastes, there are people out there who don’t like Beyonce and think she's not attractive. Though that doesn't mean that beyonce is actually unattractive. There is no one true answer, it is all about perception. So when someone doesn’t like us, it doesn’t say anything about us, all it does is say something about their taste and preference. Don’t think less of yourself if someone doesn’t like you because all it is is a matter of preference. It doesn’t say anything about you being good or bad, remember that.

Thank you guys so much for reading this article I hope it helped you in some way <3 -Angelinpurgatory

We're a collaborative account dedicated to mental health and self-love. We're not the professionals here, but we hope to put simple words on the important subject mental health is, providing help, compassion and awareness.

