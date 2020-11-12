hey there,

usually, I like to study in an extremely calm, but when I discovered Lofi music I just liked how it is slow and calm

so I made this playlist, it's all lofi-pop music, hope y'all enjoy it.

sleepwalkers - hevi, refeeld

in the roses - kalaido

night flight - sain, ∅dyssee

goosebumps - nord.

don't let me go - sad ezra

fever dream - ethan rebel

afternoon - hentaidesu

i became a gost - kanisan

hazi moon - mura kami

untiteld - creative self

last train home - creative self

full bloom - creative self

finding happiness - lofty

in & out - JUNKIE

early morning, late night - jishle

i really like this playlist, it is much more longer, you can check it out & give it a try, this the code of this playlist if you wanted to scan it:

here is my Spotify account, follow me I'll follow u back ASAP 😉

https://open.spotify.com/user/1r9nmlk13o55as791j7g7w6g0

