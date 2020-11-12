hey there,
usually, I like to study in an extremely calm, but when I discovered Lofi music I just liked how it is slow and calm
so I made this playlist, it's all lofi-pop music, hope y'all enjoy it.
sleepwalkers - hevi, refeeld
in the roses - kalaido
night flight - sain, ∅dyssee
goosebumps - nord.
don't let me go - sad ezra
fever dream - ethan rebel
afternoon - hentaidesu
i became a gost - kanisan
hazi moon - mura kami
untiteld - creative self
last train home - creative self
full bloom - creative self
finding happiness - lofty
in & out - JUNKIE
early morning, late night - jishle
i really like this playlist, it is much more longer, you can check it out & give it a try, this the code of this playlist if you wanted to scan it:
- here is my Spotify account, follow me I'll follow u back ASAP 😉
https://open.spotify.com/user/1r9nmlk13o55as791j7g7w6g0
chahira