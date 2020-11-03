hello beautiful people

hope you're doing good
lately, I've been ignoring studying as much as I can, IDK why, but I'm less motivated to study this school year more than any year before, you know, and I think that many of you guys, are just like me, so here are some quotes/sayings that I found on Pinterest to help me keep working.

hope this article helps you guys, cuz helping or inspiring people motivates me a ton

1.

"study HARD,
no matter if it seems impossible,
no matter if it takes time,
no matter if you have to up all night,
& just remember that the feeling of success
is the best thing in the entire world"

study, college, and notes image study, college, and motivation image college, school, and study image notes, school, and college image

2.

" my goals are far but every day I'm getting closer"

coffee, studying, and college image school, study, and studying image

3.

"are you really working hard enough to reach your goals?"

study, book, and school image book, coffee, and study image

4.

"you're not lazy, you're just demotivated, or not motivated at all, be kind to yourself, 2020 has been a lot to process"_

study, college, and inspiration image study, coffee, and laptop image

5.

" all those successful people out there were not born successful, they had struggles like hell"

study, books, and university image book, coffee, and drink image

6.

"don't say that you couldn't do it because you didn't have time. the ones who made it had also 24 hours a day just like you"

goals, notes, and office image study, school, and book image

7.

"gonna give everything i have 'cause this is my destiny"

study, school, and college image study, school, and books image

8.

"don't forget the lifestyle you've promised to yourself"

college, colour, and school image college, school, and study image

9.

" my goal is to pay back my parents"

study, school, and university image study, book, and college image

10.

" she doesn't slay by having expensive, clothes she slays with extraordinary grades"

college, study, and university image college, highschool, and inspiration image

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE/

✨ here are some ways to motivate yourself, I wrote this a while ago, I found it so useful for me, hope it does to you too

article, flowers, and hope image 7 ways to motivate yourself by @magical_moment
Image by sparkling sky
-💌💌💌-