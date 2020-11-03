hello beautiful people

hope you're doing good

lately, I've been ignoring studying as much as I can, IDK why, but I'm less motivated to study this school year more than any year before, you know, and I think that many of you guys, are just like me, so here are some quotes/sayings that I found on Pinterest to help me keep working.

hope this article helps you guys, cuz helping or inspiring people motivates me a ton

1.

"study HARD,

no matter if it seems impossible,

no matter if it takes time,

no matter if you have to up all night,

& just remember that the feeling of success

is the best thing in the entire world"

2.

" my goals are far but every day I'm getting closer"

3.

"are you really working hard enough to reach your goals?"

4.

"you're not lazy, you're just demotivated, or not motivated at all, be kind to yourself, 2020 has been a lot to process"_

5.

" all those successful people out there were not born successful, they had struggles like hell"

6.

"don't say that you couldn't do it because you didn't have time. the ones who made it had also 24 hours a day just like you"

7.

"gonna give everything i have 'cause this is my destiny"

8.

"don't forget the lifestyle you've promised to yourself"

9.

" my goal is to pay back my parents"

10.

" she doesn't slay by having expensive, clothes she slays with extraordinary grades"

