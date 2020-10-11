Sometimes a small change is all it takes to be happy...

If you've been feeling a little blue lately with the whole self isolation thing, online classes, getting a bit of winter blues, or just feeling a little bit in a rut and uninspired, then hi, I am too.

The last few days I've noticed myself sinking. Deeper and deeper with everyday, I hated the way my life became so repetitive, hated my tendency for procrastination, hated how because I was so uninspired by my classes and disinterested by my university, I just couldn't bring myself to do any school work and because my school work was pining up I felt too guilty to spend time doing what I actually like and engage in my passion projects. So I just ended up doing nothing, feeling guilty, unhappily staring at the wall and having mental breakdowns all day.

When I started a new diary I set an intention with it, that each time I'd write in it it would help bring me back to my true self and give me clarity on whatever I was struggling with.

On October 10th 2020, when I sat down to journal, the diary upheld its promise to me.

"Dear Diary I can't help but feel discouraged. Seems like everyone else is living their lives to the fullest... the boy I liked found a new relationship and we've gradually stopped taking... my friends are all far away enjoying their time having picnics in front of the Eiffel tower with champagne, making new friends, watching the stars with their new potential boyfriend... and then there's me..."

In that moment my trail of thoughts stopped. It was as if I was hearing someone else talk t me, give me advice. The thoughts came into my mind as if from someone else...

"it's all about how you look at it. You can look at this as a death sentence, a prison, or you can view it as an opportunity to work on you and have free time to do whatever you want. Perceptions are really powerful... Whatever you do, make sure to do it with passion."

And all of a sudden that flipped the switch...

Whatever you do make sure to do it with passion

No words have ever changed my life like those did. Let me break it down for you a little more... The key to happiness is all about the mindset and the way you view and do things. You can let the most boring actions make you happy, if you view them in a way that makes it exciting. When going through daily motions imagine that you're a main character in a movie. When studying for that test imagine you're in a cool montage, you know like the one in legally blonde when she starts studying. Do things in a way that makes you excited to do them, excited to live. So whatever you do, don't do it just to get it done, do it with passion...

This small realization has changed so much for me. Along with another one that I'll tell you guys about in my next article.

