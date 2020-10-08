Hello, there!

It's Raquel again for the Gazette Writers Team and this time I’m bringing a few tips on how to memorize stuff faster. As a student, I felt the need to invest time in this since it would help me out in the long run and I wanted to share it with you.

I feel the need to make a disclaimer: it doesn’t matter if you aren’t a student anymore, you can apply this to whatever you do in life. Improving our memory and learn to memorize faster and better can be so useful in so many aspects.

First things first

The first thing you need to do is to give your entire attention to one thing at a time and then jot down all the important details on a piece of paper. When you are reading or listening, taking notes helps you concentrate. In order to take notes - to write something sensible - you must understand the text. As listening and reading are interactive tasks, taking notes helps you make sense of the text you read or the person you listened to.

This will reduce the extra work you would have to do later.

Do exercises, especially in enhancing your mental ability to think faster.

There are some new habits you could help your mind with. Drive a new route home, play crossword puzzles, play chess, learning a foreign language… whatever you feel like. Many play-oriented movements have the capacity to improve cognition, like aerobics, running, chasing, dance routines, doing puzzles, object manipulation, etc)

Also: The more you study, the easier and the faster you will remember your study material.

Eat foods like chocolates and nuts because it is good for our brain.

Short-term consumption may be helpful. For example, a 2011 study of young adults found that two hours after consuming dark chocolate (with high flavanol content), memory and reaction time were better than among those consuming white chocolate (with low flavanol content). However, other similar studies showed no benefit. Long-term consumption may be helpful. One 2014 study found that among adults ages 50 to 69, those taking a cocoa supplement with high flavanol content for three months had better performance on tests of memory than those assigned to take a low-flavanol cocoa supplement. Several studies showed evidence of improved brain blood flow, oxygen levels, or nerve function as measured by imaging tests or tests of electrical activity in the brain after the consumption of cocoa drinks. But because these changes were not routinely associated with improved performance on cognitive tasks, it’s hard to connect the results directly to better brain function.

Source: https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/your-brain-on-chocolate-2017081612179

The best time to study is in the morning because our mind is fresh so that we may be able to memorize fast.

While the afternoon and night are better for applying what you've learned and analysing information, the morning is best for remembering facts and numbers.

That said, science has indicated that learning is most effective between 10 am to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 10 pm, when the brain is in an acquisition mode.

Relate new things to what you already know.

This type of memorization is about connecting new information to things you already know. Relating recent information to existing knowledge in your long-term memory gives your brain over one way to find this new information, making it easier to remember. This process is also called elaborative rehearsal.

Don't overstress or overthink because it can affect our brain on memorizing.

You may feel anxious about daily situations and your worry is likely out of proportion or irrational. Anxiety can alter your everyday routines, and it can also have an impact on your memories.

Working memory is critical for solving problems effectively and managing chunks of information in the present. When this system is not operating normally, it can lead to mistakes, difficulty completing tasks properly, difficulty concentrating, and problems multitasking. Working memory is strongly influenced by worry and anxiety.

Stay away from multitasking

Schedule. Schedule. Schedule. This is the only way to overcome this.

Don’t look at your phone while you’re taking notes, don’t check social media if you’re in an online class, I know it can be a temptation, but it will only make you start all over again.

Cleaning up your desk can be a great idea too before going into getting work done.

If you don’t know where to start, create a list of priorities.

Use body language when learning. This will help you trigger your muscle memory.

Finally, to not make this article so long, I will be adding this. For most of these actions, we have had repeated practice over our lifetime, meaning that these actions can be performed faster, more smoothly and more accurately.

Over time, with continual practice, actions as complicated as riding a bike, knitting, or even playing a tune on a musical instrument, can be performed almost automatically and without thought.

This can also be applied to improve your memory. If you do the same movement when you’re trying to memorize something, each time you do it you’ll remember it and you’ll be less likely to forget it.

And that's all!

I hope you enjoyed reading this article as much as I enjoyed doing it, and I also hope it helps you memorize all you need to know. Until the next article!

❇ 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐣𝐨𝐲:

❇ 𝐌𝐲 𝐖𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

If you enjoyed this piece and would love to read more of my written pieces, feel free to follow me.

This article was written by @newdiork on the We Heart It Gazette Team.