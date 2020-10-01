School can be though, but whats better at making it easier than YouTube? Here are some of THE BEST study videos I've collected over the years, that have a 100% saved my school life.
Honestly I these videos can take full responsibility for me getting straight A's (not to brag but..)
So anyway lets begin with the list... I'll make 3 parts to this article in my old school advice fashion. The first part (which is this article) is going to be all about study tips, the second part will be videos that will save your social life (at least for me they're the reason I have friends at all lol), and lastly third part will be videos that will change your crush game.
Number 10 yes we're doing a countdown lol. Starting with least favorites out of favorites and going up to the best of the best.
This video, I don't even have words to describe how amazing it is. Honestly number 10 is a little harsh for this, but I wanted to start strong so... It's entertaining, useful, and is actually useful.
Number 9
Okay, hi self promo. I've also decided to make study videos so what better way to give you guys study tips I personally love the most?
Number 8
I think that this is something we all need to understand to be successful.
Number 7
Number 6
Honestly every time I need to get motivated for studying this is what I watch.
Number 5
Number 4
the pink sweater sold me, jk, the tips are actually great.
Number 3
I just loveee the way she talks.
Number 2
I'm honestly really proud of this video. These are my favorite tips of all time that have definitely made me get my grades from failing to As.
Number 1
If you're looking for the best study video on the internet This. Is. It!
I hope you guys liked this article. Thank you for reading, hope you guys love these videos just as much as I do. <333
