⸙ October Kiss (2015)

Poppy finds it hard to commit to a man or a job. Her sister points out how good she is with kids, so she's hired as a nanny by a workaholic widower with two kids and teaches them how powerful and joyful love and everyday occurrences can be.

⸙ You've Got Mail (1998)

The owner of a large bookstore chain starts putting the owner of a small local bookstore out of business. Meanwhile they have been corresponding over the internet without knowing who either of them are. They can't stand each other in person but over the internet they are very attracted. He finds out who she is but she doesn't know.

⸙ Under the Autumn Moon (2018)

When an ambitious executive convinces her boss that a picturesque ranch would be perfect for their company retreats, he agrees to let her check it out. However, her plan hits a snag when the owner, a charming cowboy, refuses to sell unless she can promise to preserve its history. He convinces her to stay and experience the magic of the ranch, but when her boss shows up with other plans in mind, she has to make a choice between love and ambition.

⸙ Love, Fall & Order (2019)

When Claire goes home to save her dad's annual Fall Fest on her family's pumpkin farm, sparks fly with an old rival - the opposing lawyer, she now faces in the court.

⸙ When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Harry and Sally meet when she gives him a ride to New York after they both graduate from the University of Chicago. The film jumps through their lives as they both search for love, but fail, bumping into each other time and time again. Finally a close friendship blooms between them, and they both like having a friend of the opposite sex.

⸙ On Golden Pond (1981)

Retired Norman Thayer and his wife, Ethel, spend summers at their New England vacation home on the shores of idyllic Golden Pond. This year, their adult daughter, Chelsea, visits with her new fiancée and his teenage son, Billy on their way to Europe. After leaving Billy behind to bond with Norman, Chelsea returns, attempting to repair the long-strained relationship with her aging father before it's too late.

⸙ October Sky (1999)

It is October 1957 and the USSR has launched Sputnik 1, the first satellite. In a small town in West Virginia, a 17-year-old boy, Homer Hickam, is fascinated by this development and is determined to build and launch his own rocket. He enlists the help of three friends in his endeavour. However, coal mining is all that people know in those parts and they will face stiff opposition, most of all from Homer's own father, the manager of the local mine.

⸙ Mystic Pizza (1988)

Sisters Kat and Daisy work along with Jojo at the pizza parlour in Mystic, Connecticut. Kat, shortly off to Yale, finds herself drawn to a local architect she is babysitting for, while her more tearaway sister starts dating a guy from the money side of the tracks. Jojo leaves her man at the altar; she loves him but shies away from commitment. Meanwhile the fame of the pizza continues to spread; it seems to contain something almost...mystic.

⸙ Steel Magnolias (1989)

A young beautician, newly arrived in a small Louisiana town, finds work at the local salon, where a small group of women share a close bond of friendship, and welcome her into the fold.

⸙ The Devil's Advocate (1997)

This is a movie about a young, seemingly unbeatable lawyer from a small town in Florida. When he gets an offer to go to New York and work for a large firm, him and his wife Mary Anne jump at the opportunity. Soon, Mary Anne begins to dislike the city and Kevin's job. She urges him to quit and go back to Florida but he sees her as insane. The longer he works however, the more his wife makes sense, but is it too late?

⸙ Julie & Julia (2009)

In 1949, Julia Child is in Paris, the wife of a diplomat, wondering how to spend her days. She tries hat making, bridge, and then cooking lessons at Cordon Bleu. There she discovers her passion. In 2002, Julie Powell, about to turn 30 and underemployed with an unpublished novel, decides to cook her way through "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" in a year and to blog about it. We go back and forth between these stories of two women learning to cook and finding success. Sympathetic, loving husbands support them both, and friendships, too, add zest.

