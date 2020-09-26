hello and welcome to my article!!
here's a list of some cozy fall movies which you can watch this fall season!
okay let's get in!!
⸙ October Kiss (2015)
⸙ You've Got Mail (1998)
⸙ Under the Autumn Moon (2018)
⸙ Love, Fall & Order (2019)
⸙ When Harry Met Sally (1989)
⸙ On Golden Pond (1981)
⸙ October Sky (1999)
⸙ Mystic Pizza (1988)
⸙ Steel Magnolias (1989)
⸙ The Devil's Advocate (1997)
⸙ Julie & Julia (2009)
okay so that was all for this article! I hope you liked it!
thank you for reading!!
also, leave a heart if you liked this article :)
