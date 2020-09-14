Hello everyone! You all seemed to like my last article, "20 Morning Routine Ideas". As such, I've decided to create a sequel. Hopefully these will help you have a more mindful, productive, relaxing evening and a better night's sleep. Enjoy!

1. Take a hot shower or bath

A hot shower or bath is the perfect way to begin your night routine. It relaxes you, soothes your body, and opens up your skin.

2. Moisturize your whole body

I actually don't do this nearly enough. I definitely need to. I have this amazing coconut shea body butter and I am going to try to put it on after showers, especially since winter is coming.

3. Get into your pajamas

Next get into your pajamas. Or whatever makes you comfortable. I usually just go to bed in a t-shirt honestly.

4. Brush your teeth and skincare

Give your teeth a good brushing- make sure to floss and rinse- and do your skincare routine. I like adding more serums at nighttime.

5. Read a book

My favorite nighttime activity? Reading. Currently I'm reading Jane Austen's "Mansfield Park" which is definitely high ranking on my list of favorite Austen novels.

6. Do yoga or stretch

I also like to stretch or do some yoga before bed. I'll attach my favorite nighttime routine down below for you to try!

7. Light a candle

I've been lighting a candle each night while I read for the past few days. It's super relaxing and the aromatherapy is so soothing.

8. Drink warm tea

I also drink warm tea while I read (with my candle). The tea is super relaxing. My favorite nighttime flavors are mint and chamomile.

9. Pray or meditate

I usually pray in the morning, but I also say a small prayer each night before going to bed. It helps me calm down and release anxiety. Alternately, try out a meditation to relax your mind.

10. Tidy your space

Another thing I like to do before bed is just tidy up my bedroom. Clearing off my desk, putting away trash and papers, folding clothes. Just general cleaning up makes your room less cluttered and ready for tomorrow.

11. Meal prep

I don't really meal prep since my lunches and breakfasts are pretty basic, but feel free to try it out. I usually make chia pudding at nighttime so that by morning the next day I can eat it for a snack.

12. Plan tomorrow

I also like to write in my planner my to-do list and objectives for the next day. It saves time tomorrow and makes me sleep better knowing I have a plan.

13. Watch your favorite TV show

If you have a show you like, watch it at nighttime. I'm currently watching the drama "W" on Viki. Make sure you just watch one episode so you don't go to bed late.

14. Do a face mask

I know I already did skincare, but I usually don't do face masks daily, so I put this one separate. If you like, do a face mask while reading or while watching your show for more relaxation.

15. Set your alarms

Never forget to set your alarms! Absolutely vital towards a healthy morning.

16. Listen to relaxing music

I have a ton of bedtime and sleeping playlists saved on Spotify for calming down before bed. If you're anxious or nervous, lay down with your eyes closed and listen music.

17. Journal

I tend to journal in the morning but doing it at night is just as good. It lets you reflect on your day and get anything off your chest before bed.

18. Drink a glass of water

For some reason, I think drinking one glass of water before bed is helpful. It fills your stomach a little so you feel satiated (which makes you drowsy) but also won't make you have to go to the bathroom.

19. Turn off your notifications

Don't forget to silence your phone and any other devices before bed so you can rest peacefully.

20. Get to bed on time!

Last but not least, go to bed on time. Super important! You should aim for around 8 hours of sleep. Get under the sheets, close your eyes, and dream away.

Thanks for reading! I hope you liked this article. As always, leave a heart and be fantastic.

<3

fantastically