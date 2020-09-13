September has arrived, which means that everything we stopped doing during summer break will start again, especially school.

As an high school student, there are some things that I would like to tell everyone who’s starting the new school year in a few days.

First of all, you should always remember that school isn’t your enemy, but it’s supposed to help you to grow up and define your future, so take every experience and learn from them.

You may think that it’s just a waste of time, but believe me, it isn’t, and you will understand it in the future. So make memories and keep them with you ‘til the end.

School isn’t going to be easy, we all can agree about it, but you are strong and you’ll make it through.

Remember that a bad mark doesn’t define you or your intelligence, but it can be a way to improve yourself and become better and better day by day.

There will be days when you won’t find motivation, but especially in these days you should look at yourself in the mirror and remember why you’re doing this. Think about your goals and everything will be easier, because you will have a clear purpose in your life and you will work hard for it.

Spend time with your friends, because you will make your best memories with them. Have fun, laugh out loud, talk with them ‘til 4 a.m., and most importantly tell them how much you care, because it isn’t obvious.

Don’t care about other people’s opinions, especially if they’re strangers. No one has the right to judge other people without knowing them or the reasons behind their actions, and remember that their comments say more about them than about you.

But at the same time try to listen to people you care about when they tell you that you’ve made a mistake, because at the end of the day we’re all humans, we’re all trying to become the best version of ourselves, and we can’t do this if we don’t let other people help us.

And please, don’t ever think that you aren’t enough, because you are.

You are valid, you are loved, you are worth it, and you should remember it.

It’s your time to shine so don’t let anyone obscure your light.

This article was written by @evilprinxes at the We Heart It Gazette.