Whether you wanna be the next queen bee, just get some friends, or make some meaningful relationships... this article is for you.

I will be giving you guys some psychological social tips to make people like you, and I'll also give you a strategy on how to get into the "popular" group, if that's what you want.

Mostly I would like to focus this article on improving social skills and creating meaningful relationships. So I will caution you about the second part of this article, but if that is what you want you have the right to go for it and see for yourself.

Before I begin showering you guys with social tips, I would like to say that most of it is in my YouTube video. It would mean a lot if you guys checked it out and it would be easier for you too because you'd be just listening. and I'm not gonna include everything thats in the video so...

around 5 years ago I used to be that girl who hid in the bathroom during lunch, no friends, no social skills... Though all that changed in a span of just a few months when I decided that I wanted to change my life. This is what I learned...

Be on The Same Team

Think about a time when someone complimented you on something you put a lot of effort into. Maybe it was your outfit that you experimentally put together, maybe it was that notebook you DIY ed, remember how good you felt. Why?

Because in that moment you felt like that person was supporting you. I bet you liked them way more after that.

We tend to be drawn to people who make us feel like they are on the same team, like they are rooting for us. So you can use that next time you're trying to befriend someone.

Here are some ways you can do it:

Compliment on something meaningful.

If you are in school or university, and you see them struggling with a teacher you've previously had, give advice on that teacher.

Encourage, don't bring down.

Give Credit. Share the spotlight with them. If you're making a project or presentation together and someone praises it make sure to highlight their contribution.

Touch

This tip is one of the harder ones, if you are not sure if you can do it then don't. Move on to something else, because it can go really wrong.

But, if you can make physical contact when greeting someone, or lightly brush their arm when they make a joke, etc. Then it can be really effective, because this creates a psychological bond between the two people.

How to Get into The Popular Squad

Now as I said before I start with this section, I want to warn you guys. You might want to b popular to fit in, to feel like you're worth it, but that does not define your worth, and it's way better to have meaningful relationships than have a fake friend group you can brag about. From what I've experienced, (I was friends with the "popular" group for a while) those people are extremely fake, and it is so unpleasant to be around them. There is so much negativity and insecurity, it's just not worth it.

Though now that thats done, here you go:

Tip1: Befriend someone from the group

In this case go for an easy target. Think Mean Girls, you would not go for Regina because she's the leader and you can't possibly offer her anything, but go for Gretchen who is more approachable.

Start to slowly make friends with that girl or boy, by using the tools above and those mentioned in my video. Then at some point invite him/her to a hang out, slowly but surely once they get used to you, they'll start asking you to tag along with their group. And you're in.

Tip 2: Have something that makes you Stand out

Usually people who are popular have some kind of thing that is their thing. Either something that distinguishes them that they're good at, or something they can offer others. For example, if your family owns a cafe your thing you can offer is occasionally taking your friends to eat a free ice cream. Or maybe you're really smart and can give study advice to others and help them study.

Figure it out, put it to work and make yourself irreplaceable.

So there you go. I hope you guys liked this article, if you did heart it, and follow me for more, or subscribe to my youtube channel.