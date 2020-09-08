This article was written by @aeonian_desires

I've never learned latin, but this seemed like something new and different to do. In a sea of self-care and fashion advice, a literature or informative article is something I always search for.

So, this time I thought why not write one!

Beautiful Latin Phrases

si vis amari, ama
if you wish to be loved, love
ars longa, vita brevis
art is long, life is short
ad astra per aspera
to the stars through difficulties
in liberas, libertas
in books, freedom
poeta naseitur, non fit
poet is born, not made
carpe diem
seize the day
transit umbra, lux permanet
shadow passes, light remains

Thank you so much for reading.
