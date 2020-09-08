This article was written by @aeonian_desires

I've never learned latin, but this seemed like something new and different to do. In a sea of self-care and fashion advice, a literature or informative article is something I always search for.

So, this time I thought why not write one!

Beautiful Latin Phrases

si vis amari, ama

if you wish to be loved, love

ars longa, vita brevis

art is long, life is short

ad astra per aspera

to the stars through difficulties

in liberas, libertas

in books, freedom

poeta naseitur, non fit

poet is born, not made

carpe diem

seize the day

transit umbra, lux permanet

shadow passes, light remains

This article was written by @aeonian_desires for the Elements Club.