Autumn is my favorite season of the year. The weather starts to turn cooler, the pace of life becomes slower, and there’s a sense of magic and anticipation in the air as people start preparing for the holidays.

One of my favorite autumn pastimes is diving into a great big book! So many amazing pieces of literature have been inspired and set in the autumn months. In my opinion, there’s nothing better than cozying up with a book in a comfy sweater with a hot cup of cocoa or tea on a cool autumn afternoon. And what better time to revisit some of humanity’s favorite classic tales. Here is a list of some that you should read this season!

1. Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

2. Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

3. The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson

4. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Caroll

5. Dracula by Bram Stoker

6. Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery

7. The Complete Tales and Poems of Edgar Allan Poe

8. The Phantom of the Opera by Gaston Leroux

9. The Arabian Nights

10. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

