1. WE HEART IT

Our very own, it had to be on the top. I joined this website, in 2018 and was kind-of active in the initial month. Then school work and other things caught up and the app was almost forgotten. Until in 2020, with too much free time on my hands I got active again.

2. INSTAGRAM

I'm sure we all saw this one coming. I mean Instagram has been there, ever since it's been there. The site has good memes and keeps me engaged. What more can I want.

3. WATTPAD

As long as I can remember, wattled has been a part of my life. It's very obsessive once you get into the app. I didn't even realise when one book would finish and I'd start another. I've read almost 308 books on the app, with almost 100 books in my library.

4. MURDER MINUTE

Not a lot of people know about this app. It's a hidden gem. If you're into muder stories this is the app for you. It gives you one story everyday, based on real life serial killers. The stories can be pretty gruesome, so warning.

5. DISCORD

Another app I was on a very long time ago, lost connection and came back to this year. This is a great platform if you want to meet, befriend and talk to people from everywhere.

6. WEBTOON

Where do I start with amazing and aesthetic app. The artwork is beautiful. The story lines engaging. If you want a good comic, this is the place for you.

7. BITLIFE

This game is addicting. It's life stimulation down to the very detail. You can literally re-live and see how your life could've been.

8. DUOLINGO

I found Duolingo through a friend back in 2019. Didn't pay much attention to the app until last year when I wanted to learn Chinese. Since then, I have tried learning Spanish, Chinese and, Korean through this app. It's affective and free!

9. SNAPCHAT

I used love snapchat, was even somewhat obsessed with it until 2 years ago.

10. PINTEREST

The description itself sums up the entire site, I'm not sure I have anything else to say.

11. SPOTIFY

It might sound hard but Spotify wasn't actually available in my country until a few years ago. Regardless, I obsessed over it before, I obsess over it today. This app has destroyed me for all the other music apps.

12. NETFLIX

Do I even have to say anything about this one. although for the past few days Prime has been a place I often go to, even more than Netflix. Netflix will always be my number 1.

13. AVAKIN LIFE

I'm absolutely in love with this game. It's life stimulation and the graphics and detailing is so amazing. It's been my world outside since the pandemic started. You can party with your friends, dress up, decorate your house, work, dance, swim. It's really fun.

