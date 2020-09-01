This article was written by @aeonian_desires

here's, tea for every mood

S L E E P Y ?

lavender tea

• This tea is thought to calm nerves, lead to better sleep, improve skin health, and provide many other benefits.

• Due to its possible effects on the nervous system, talk to your healthcare provider before using any form of lavender if you have any heart conditions, underlying health conditions, or take medications.

A N X I O U S ?

chamomile tea

• Chamomile tea is loaded with antioxidants that help in lowering your risk of several diseases, including heart disease and cancer.

• It also helps improve sleep quality, promotes digestive health, aid in lowering blood sugar levels, is abundant in flavones, a class of antioxidants, boosts immune health, relieves anxiety and depression, improves skin health, prevents bone loss.

U N E A S Y ?

peppermint tea

• This tea has a number of health benefits, such as fresher breath, better digestion, reduced pain from headaches and makes you Stress Free. When it comes to relieving stress and anxiety, peppermint tea is one of the best allies.

• Peppermint tea is generally very safe for people of all ages to consume. However, some people find that drinking peppermint tea can trigger or worsen symptoms of heartburn and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). People who are allergic to peppermint or any of the chemicals in peppermint should not drink peppermint tea.

L A Z Y ?

black tea

• Black tea works as a great energiser to people on a lazy, gloomy day.

• Consuming black tea also appeared to cancel out the impact of a high fat meal on blood pressure, help reduce the risk of diabetes and, helps reduce the risk of skin, breast, lung, and prostate cancers.

U N C O M F O R T A B L E ?

ginger tea

• A cup of ginger tea can help prevent the nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness.

• It is also useful in improving digestion and increasing absorption of food, contains anti-inflammatory properties that make it an ideal home remedy for muscle and joint problems, help relieve congestion associated with the common cold, help restore and improve blood circulation, relieves suffering from menstrual cramps, lowers your stress and tension.

T I R E D ?

green tea

• green tea reduces fatigue and levels of stress markers, as well as improves sleep quality.

• Green tea is touted to be one of the healthiest beverages on the planet.

• It’s loaded with antioxidants that have many health benefits, which may include improved brain function, fat loss, protecting against cancer, lowering the risk of heart disease. It contains healthy bioactive compounds that help in reducing inflammation and fighting cancer.

D E P R E S S E D ?

lemongrass tea

• Lemongrass tea offers anxiety-reducing properties, it has been shown to reduce stress depression and anxiety.

• It has antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory properties. It may reduce your cancer risk and promotes healthy digestion. It is full of antioxidants, regulates high blood pressure, boosts metabolism, heals cold and flu and, relieves menstrual pain.

