Today we have a special premiere for you. It is the first “Share your story”-article. This is the place where different users will tell their journey regarding mental health. If you feel like you want to tell our community which long way you have come from, you can write an email to whisafeplace@gmail.com. You can also use the following google forms link https://forms.gle/MzNvZgEdHPwZiBdS9.

The first story is from @uranophile_. Thank you so much for telling us about your experience with medication and anxiety. In a world where doctors prescribe all kinds of medizin without questioning the necessity, it is more important than ever to raise the awareness that not everyone and everything has to be treated with medication!

I suffered from mild anxiety, not that severe but things got pretty bad for me because it feels like someone is stabbing your brain and making it hard for you to breathe. I did medication for like 1 and a half year. Then everyone forced me to see a psychologist. Because I told mum that time that I wanna cure it without medication but then like dad and everyone were forcing me to do so I did.

I went to see the one psychiatrist. He prescribed me an antidepressant and some sleeping pills. ”Look — you don’t have to worry about it. There are some side effects but they will be gone in a few days. Don’t worry about them. I took them, I felt fine. Going hanging out with my close friends”.

I was on the edge. Like should I take them? They surely made great advances in medicine. Maybe they’ll cure me. I will be normal again. Then I thought of the doctor’s face. He was distant, in a way. Robotic. I also read about artificial drugs messing up with your brain in ways that are not fully understood.

What to do? I wondered half a day with the bottle full of pills in my hand. Hell of a decision. Then I threw it in a trash can.

It was the best decision of my life. Back then I couldn’t believe that it will be possible to experience life again, without the social anxiety and depersonalisation. Like I totally stopped taking them cause seriously I felt like I was killing myself. Killing myself way more cause the shits medicines and stuff makes me feel more dizzy and just make my head heavy all the time. Like medication is simply ineffective. It will cover some of the symptoms in the short term but the root of the conditions will still be the same.

I just wanna say out there to people who are still struggling with anxiety and all it's hard, but you can overcome it. Overcoming through my anxiety I learned a lot. And what I learned is to trust yourself. Fight. Be disciplined and you will recover. Like this is not a disease. Clinical depression Is — bipolar is ; psychosis is; paranoia is. Mental illness tries to make you believe horrible things about yourself, but they’re never true. You’re not weak. You’re not broken. You’re not a bad person. Believe in yourself and remember how strong you are.

You can do little to conquer those without medication or with medication. But anxiety, panic attacks, social anxiety, mild depression, phobias, etc are not real diseases. Trust me. You can recover them. It's okay to feel fucked up and to have bad days and no matter how terrible you feel please remember that there are better things ahead. It's actually really important to realize that not only is recovery trying to be happy, is accepting when you aren’t. You can not be perfect and happy all the time, but you can deal with negative feelings in a healthy way and move forward. Every day is a fresh start so please hang in there; think about all the amazing things that are yet to come. You can do this. I believe in you. Times are tough but you are tougher my love. 💙

A story by -: Reen. ❀ / @uranophile

This article was edited by @toshitabhangale, @sparkling_tears and @badasstrid

If you think you've been through any of the issues related to mental health, it's your time to open your heart. Email us your story at whisafeplace@gmail.com or just fill out the Google form here.

(https://forms.gle/MzNvZgEdHPwZiBdS9)

