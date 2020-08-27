I am a little with this is article, but it's here non the less. Although it's mid week right now, the next part will be on time! Now, I'm sure Russian beauties are well known across the globe. This is the article to those secrets that help them maintain that beauty.

For more such articles,

If you guys want more on skincare secrets,

here's, skincare secrets from russia

1. Ice Cube

Starting off the mornings with an ice-cube, all over the face, neck and chest to reduce sleep-time swelling. This was one of the skincare used by Empress Catherine the Great herself.

2. Slapping the Face

Although I won't recommend it, Russian women are a fan slapping their face to enhance blood circulation. They slap their face, cheeks, and forehead. This practice gives them their rosy, fresh look.

3. Rose Water

Every morning, right after the ice cube routine. Russian women wash their face and neck with rosewater. Rose water is a gentle skin toner and helps maintain the pH balance of the skin along with anti-inflammatory properties.

4. Fish Oil

A Russian secret, fish oil (capsules) are very beneficial for the skin. EPA a type of Omega-3 fatty acid in the fish oil, greatly benefits skin by regulating oil production to boost hydration and prevent acne, and by delaying the skins ageing process to stave off wrinkles.

5. Cucumber Juice

Cucumber Juice with parsley water, helps brighten skin and make it look radiant. An excellent source of silica, cucumber juice in itself can calm inflammation in the body, reduce the likelihood of redness, puffiness and blemishes.

Thank you so much for reading.

If you enjoyed this article, let me know by hearting it.

Incase you missed my last article,

cover image

Also, A big big thank you to everyone whose been hearting my articles.This gives me motivation to write more.

That's all for this article.

love,

KASH ♛