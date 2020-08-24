School is coming up very soon. I personally will be starting college so I'm both excited and scared. Even though this year the circumstances may be different, we still have to get that education. To have a successful school year there are some things to keep in mind.

⟶ BE PREPARED ⟵

It's important that you are prepared for the first day back. Trust me you don't want to be that kid on first day that ask for a piece of paper. So just get the most necessary supplies early on.

⟶ TIME MANAGEMENT ⟵

This is a skill that requires practice but it's so so crucial to have a organized and productive school year. If you know how to manage your time you can get things done so much more efficiently. Something that helps to do that is getting a planner.

⟶ SOCIALISE ⟵

It's important to remember that school isn't all about studying 24/7. Go out, have fun with your friends, live a little. But keep in mind to get your assignements all done. It's all about that balance.

⟶ DON'T SKIP CLASS ⟵

Honestly it's not worth it. You'll only get behind and in result will have to study more. So just go to that class. Conquer your sleepiness or lazyness. Because if you do it often than that will become a habit and it will be more difficult later on.

⟶ GET ENOUGH SLEEP ⟵

I know, I know. Sometimes an all nighter seems like the best choice. It can be BUT you have to remember that sleep is necessary to have a fresh mind and to function the next day. So definetely get that sleep giirl.

⟶ YOU CAN DO IT ⟵

You will finish that assignement, you will give that speech, you will get that degree. Remember that you can achieve so much if you put your mind to it. Hard work pays off ALWAYS.

I reallly hope that you enjoyed this article and that you learned something new. May this school year be your best.

