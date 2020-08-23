Have you ever thought about wanting to pause your life? I’m pretty sure we all wanted to do this at some point of our lives. I, personally, want to pause my life in times when I feel overwhelmed or pressured to make a decision I don’t feel ready to make yet. Sometimes we just want to take some time to sort out our thoughts and get clear about our feelings, but the world around us is rushing so fast and forces us to keep going.

Apparently there’s no pause button to life, that we can press and magically freeze our surroundings. What we can do is ground ourselves and practice to pause our thoughts when they’re running way too wild. We can simulate the feeling of stopping our run to take a break, breathe deep, drink some water and collect ourselves til we’re ready to continue.

Ask yourself why you want to take a pause

This should be the first and most important step. There are many reasons why people may want to take a pause from life. Some may be easier to handle, some require a bit more effort. Whatever it is, that makes you want to pause your life, be honest to yourself and don’t hesitate to ask for help if needed! Different reasons require different methods! Not all these points might work in your personal situation, but you’ll know and find out what’s best for you!

Sleep

Self explaining, right? During sleep you can take a break from your daily life and your body and mind finds time to regenerate. After waking up, you may even have a clearer vision.

A good night sleep helps you to deal better with anxiety and stress.

Forest Bathing

If you never tried it, you definitely should! Forest bathing is quite a fancy name for a walk in the woods, but it’s all about being present, enjoying and focusing on the environment around you. Go slowly, stand still and close your eyes, use your senses. Take a deep breath to smell the pines, listen to the wind and feel it on your skin.

Spending time in nature helps your body, mind and soul.

Reading

Reading allows you to enter a whole different world where you can run to, if the real world gets too much. Of course, running away is never the answer, but if you just need a quick break, reading is a great way to do so. If you prefer listening you can lay on your bed, couch or somewhere in nature and plug in your headphones to listen to an audiobook.

Explore a new location

This doesn’t need to be a trip somewhere far away, there’s probably a lot to discover in your neighbourhood, that you haven’t seen yet! If you live in a big city check out current events or research cool places, as if you’re a visitor in your own city. Or you can just stroll around in an area you normally don’t go, or haven’t been in a while. That also counts if you live in a smaller town. Maybe there’s a shop you always wanted to go to, but never did? Go there! You don’t really now much about the area you grew up, although you live there for so many years? Explore the villages and towns nearby!

Ok, but why does this help me with pausing my life? Well, it helps to break your routine, to take a pause from your average daily life and it might feel like you’re on vacation, even though you haven’t moved far from home! Do you now the feeling you get on holidays, when everything seems paused for a while, until you return to your daily life again? You can get this feeling at home too!

Break your routine

This adds on to the point I mentioned above. Here’s some more ideas on how to break your routine. I’m aware that a set routine is helpful and essential for some of us to function and manage our days, but small breaks and changes every once in a while can work wonders if you feel like exhausted from life.

Try new recipes, eat something different for breakfast

Eat somewhere you normally don’t

Listen to a new playlist, maybe a genre you haven’t heard much yet

Take different routes to work, school or just the grocery store

Go to a different grocery store

Invent a new habit

Turn your phone off before going to sleep

Start a creative project

Smile at strangers

Listen to yourself instead of others

Wake up to watch the sunrise

Spend a day without listening to music

Dress up on a regular day

Invite someone to play board games

Go to the cinema alone

Ignore the clock

Yeah, this only works when we’re free and don’t have appointments, but especially on weekends, try to live intuitive without focusing on how long things take. We are so trained to rush all the time, that we even feel pressured when we don’t have to.

Don’t stress yourself

Easier said than done, but never forget that giving up is not an option! You got this, no matter how long it takes to achieve what you want or to make a decision. Take your time, you’re allowed to take a break when you need it!

