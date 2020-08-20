When you don't fit in, be sure to stand out

❝ Hi, I want to tell about how I feel. I always felt like I was on the wrong place, never fitting in completely on school, with friends, etc.

Feeling out of place 'cause, I always liked things different that the rest: music, tv shows, studies, I would rather watch a documentary about the climate change. While reading (and writing it down) it seems pretty obvious taste but for me they aren't. The people around me never really understood me and how I was, what I was going through, maybe that's the reason or the beginning of all my frustrations. Feeling out of place because I never really have any relationships, make out with random people or go to a party every weekend (that's pretty commun over here), never knew how to start a conversations being alone, always been on the back of someone else, never wanted to live where I live like most of people dream about, I rather be traveling or working in other country for a little short time, and then going to somewhere new to fill this thirst of culture world I have, that couldn't fulfill.

Every time I talk about what I want, everyone kept saying it's too ambitious that I started to believe and think that way. I have a little time for myself but I couldn't take all the juice of it, sadly for me, I feel I'm still stuck in my old me of 15 years, that didn't had a clue of what it wanted, yet knew everything would made me happy, but once again I didn't took that step to move forward. At the end, I study something I didn't like it, I had a job I didn't want it, bought stuffs I don't use anymore, spend my time and money with people where only there for they benefit, so I'm stuck again reviewing all the things I've done, feeling frustrated about the decisions I made and wondering "What if... I chosed to studied what I wanted at that time, would I be somewhere else now? What if I decided to travel instead of spending my time with this people? And I can't relate either to the fact that besides all that i knew they were meant to be on my path in order for me to learn about life and how shitty and pretty it can be, 'cause I would have saved so much time and invest it in something more productive for my future and present self. So this frustrations keeps on growing a little every day and I don't know how to stop it. .

Nadine/@sparkling_tears - Dear anonymous, just yesterday I talked with a friend about not fitting in a group. Same as you, I was always different and felt in the wrong place. I have so much to say to you, so this could be a little longer. I feel your frustration. It is hard if you make other decisions and the people around you don’t understand them. Even if it is a matter of taste, it doesn’t change the feeling. Right now there live about 7,7 Mrd humans on this planet. It is almost impossible that there is nobody out there who understands you and has similar interests. I really want to encourage you to go out and get in contact with new people. Online or in real life doesn’t matter. Finding a few people who share your interests will make you feel better. Step by step you find your place where you belong. I know that this is exhausting and time consuming. I have been in this process for the last few years and by now I found 2-3 really close friends, where I really feel understood and right. Do you know why people call your goals and dreams "too ambitious"? They are scared! When they see you fulfilling your dreams, it would show them that they should stop complaining and start working for their goals. Ordinary people love their comfort zones and don’t want anybody to show them that there is another way of living. If you don’t want to, you don’t have to be one of them. Chase your goals, because you can achieve almost everything if you invest enough energie and time. When you look back and see that things didn’t go as you wanted: Don’t be too sad or frustrated. Take it as a lesson that you needed to learn in your life. Now you have lots of new experiences! Do you believe that other people always stick to their plans and goals? Hell to the no! Why are there like 1 Mio bucket lists out there, where nobody will ever cross one thing off? But you are one step ahead of them. You know why? You have realized your faults from the past, you can move on to a better future! It is in your hands! You can sell your old stuff, leave old people behind you and start new! I don't know your age, but I guess that you're in your 20s. Even if you are in your 30s or 40s. You are never too old to change your life! If you don't like your job. Go out and chase your dream job. There are ways to finance another study or courses that bring you closer to the real job that you want to do. If you want to travel and work, search for people who are exactly doing that. They will have tips on how to start and then jump in. Plan it and then do it! You're young and free. If it doesn't work out or if you find out that you want something else: Who cares? You can always go back. Last point: Life isn't about making always the right decision and being on the track 100% of the time. If you don't like something, change it! Example: Imagine a flight from Paris to New York. If the direction of the plane is just wrong by 1%. The plane would arrive somewhere in south america. Basically the plane is always going a little too southern or northern. The pilot corrects the direction like a hundred times during the flight and in the end they really arrive in New York. Even if the direction on their way was wrong 99% of the time. It's the same thing in life. Even if you feel on the wrong way all the time, you can still arrive where you wanted to go! Most things don’t work out straight forward, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t work out at all! If you want to talk, feel free to message me. I found a lot of myself in your confession! You are not alone with your feelings, but more important: Be courageous and change your life! It is in your hands and you owe it to yourself! Lots of love! Nadine

Alejandra/@Alejandralahey - First I want to thank you, because believe it or not, your message has helped me. During this last year, I have felt like you, I do not feel that I fit in anywhere, I feel that everyone has many friends and I do not, I do not have the same tastes as most. And you know what? It hurt, I felt bad because I wanted to fit in. But why fit in, if you can be special? I have learned that it is better to have a good friend than a thousand who come and go. It's great not to have the same tastes as others, that way if you happen to meet someone it will be fun to exchange opinions. My dream has always been to move to a big city in another country, leave everything behind, and live a new life. You don't have to feel bad, because you are incredible, special, and if your goals or tastes are not the same as everyone else, it doesn't have to be anything bad. Don't let that affect you, meet people if you feel like it, try new things if you feel like it, set goals ... And above all, think that there are many people who feel like you, and that like me, we don't want to feel that way, and we actually have a choice to feel good about being true to who we are. Life takes many turns, you never know what you will find. And I'm sure yours will end up being amazing

Paula/ @thisismesolar - Dear anonymous (fitting in)

My dear sweetie pie, fitting in? That's a concept which I feel related to in a spiritual level. I am not saying I was the weirdo because that was not it, I had my little and humble group of 6 kids which I never liked at all. I entered to high school last year and I wanted to change, I was sooo quiet and insecure about everything, in other hand, my "friends" apparently where the other side, happy, looking like models, yeah.

So I decided to change for myself, and I could, Im way more confident and WAAAy more happy. I found friends which made me feel comfy because when changing, a lot of things happen. Look, for her, the birthday might be really important, BUT IF YOU don't wanna go, don't go. The most important thing is you, and if she is a good friend, she will understand. Love and take care, peace out.

