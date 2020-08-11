It's been so long since I've done a photography article, this one was overly due. It was a out of the blue and honestly don't know where it came from idea. And, I'm super excited to write it!

photography ideas using water

w a l k i n g

r e f l e c t i o n

d i s t o r t i o n

s e m i s u b m e r g e d

s u b m e r g e d

r i p p l e s

p o r t r a i t u r e

s p l a s h

w a t e r d r o p l e t s

d r e n c h e d

u n d e r w a t e r

