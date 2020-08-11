It's been so long since I've done a photography article, this one was overly due. It was a out of the blue and honestly don't know where it came from idea. And, I'm super excited to write it!

If you guys want more on photography,

here's, photography ideas using water

w a l k i n g
girl, summer, and black and white image aesthetic, pastel, and aesthetics image ocean, pink, and photography image f, girl, and inspiration image
r e f l e c t i o n
rain, umbrella, and grunge image aesthetic, archive, and roleplay image beach, sea, and summer image Image by Tahire62
d i s t o r t i o n
girl, aesthetic, and hair image aesthetic, alternative, and indie image wine, aesthetic, and body image bowl, cool, and photography image
s e m i s u b m e r g e d
girl, black and white, and water image girl and summer image beauty, Dream, and girl image aesthetic, blonde, and blue image
s u b m e r g e d
Image by Tahire62 water, flowers, and girl image Image by moonchild_11 moody, portrait, and girl image
r i p p l e s
Image by Mariana Estriga siren, greek, and mythology image beautiful, photography, and мода image photo, water, and photography image
p o r t r a i t u r e
aesthetic, water, and alternative image Image by Nalia jul bathtub, nature, and flowers image Image by 🅔🅛🅔🅝🅐.🅝
s p l a s h
girl, summer, and beach image summer, girl, and beach image ocean, splash, and summer image aesthetic, pastel, and beauty image
w a t e r d r o p l e t s
Image by -𝐝𝐞𝐞 bikini, sexy, and photo image girl image aesthetic, body, and model image
d r e n c h e d
girl, water, and b&w image Image by ← a l e x a n d r a → aesthetic, alternative, and boho image artist, Hot, and photography image
u n d e r w a t e r
art, photography, and swimming image castle, girl, and house image pink, aesthetic, and water image girl, pretty, and wow image

Incase you missed my last article,

10 PET IDEAS THAT AREN'T CATS OR DOGS I #eartharticle by @elementsclub

