I hope this article finds you all healthy and happy. Today I want to talk about skin. More specifically, how to take care of your skin when you’re not in the healthiest of environments. I believe that we can all relate to this topic in some way. Especially now, when millions of people are dealing with a global pandemic and financial crisis all at the same time. To some, it may seem impossible or maybe even frivolous to worry about something like skincare right now. However, I disagree as our skin is the largest organ of our bodies, and it is extremely important that we prioritize self-care even when it feels as if our world has been turned upside down.

I live in the United States, so I have been quarantined at home since mid-March. About one month into quarantine, my skin went haywire! I had severe acne, allergic reactions and rashes, black and whiteheads, excessive oil, and scarring as a result of all of these issues. I believe that the sudden onslaught was because of a large increase in stress and fear. I think that my skin reacted violently to my new environment, as I was not used to being home all of the time. I also wasn’t sleeping or eating very well, which compounded these issues.

I knew that my regular skincare routine would not heal me, so I got to work researching tips and tricks on how to get my skin back to its normal healthy, and glowing self. It worked miraculously! It took about one month of a consistent routine, but now my skin is back and even better. I hope by sharing the tips that I learned will help any of you who may be struggling with similar issues. I encourage you to take self-care seriously and use your new skincare routine as a way to destress and cope with reality.

Tip #1: Determine your skin type

This is the most important step because your skin type determines what methods and ingredients that you will use in your routine. There are five main types: Normal, Dry, Oily, Combination, and Sensitive. Here is a quick quiz for you to determine your skin type. https://askthescientists.com/skin-type-quiz/

Tip #2: Simplify your routine

The skincare industry is booming right now with tons of serums, oils, butter, milks, cleansers, masks, toners, and much more on the market. It can be hard to determine what products to buy when you are in a store looking at a mountain of products that are available to purchase. My rule is to keep it simple: cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer. And maybe splurge on your favorite mask or exfoliator as a treat. But nothing more!

Tip #3: Read the ingredients

This tip goes along with Tip #2. Keep it simple! The shorter the ingredients list, the better. Even more so when the ingredients are actually things you recognize instead of feeling like you just read your chemistry final exam from the senior year! Also, make sure you do your research. If a product lists glycerin or hyaluronic acid as the main ingredient and you are not sure what that means or does, look it up! Research is key to knowing what works for you and just remember that what may work for someone else may not work for you and vice versa. Also, be wary of toxic ingredients in your products. Thanks to the internet, there are plenty of cosmetic research databases that have been made available to the public. The Environmental Working Group, Think Dirty App, and Paula’s Choice Ingredient Dictionary are all great resources!

Tip #4: Be consistent

You know the saying, consistency is key! I cannot stress this one enough. You will see better and faster results if you keep a strict, consistent routine. It’s usually standard to do so twice each day, once in the morning and once at night before bed.

Tip #5: Eat clean and drink plenty of water

As I stated above, your skin is your largest organ! You can’t just take care of it on the outside, and you have to nourish it from the inside as well. That means eating a balanced diet with lots of fruits and veggies and drinking tons of water. Eliminate fried and processed foods as much as you can from your diet and mind how much sugar you are consuming.

Tip #6: Sweat!

Get moving and go exercise! When you see frequently occurring blackheads and pimples, it could be a sign that your pores are clogged with toxins. Getting a good sweat session helps cleanse our bodies of those toxins and promotes a clear complexion. Plus, it’s great for your organs :).

Tip #7: Get 8 hours of sleep every night

I will admit this is something that I struggle with as there’s so much to do but so little time in a day. But getting the proper amount of sleep is crucial to skin health. If you find that you’re having trouble fitting in 8 hours each night, try to make up the time lost by taking a nap during the day. Or see if you can catch some extra zzzs on the weekends if your weeks are just too crowded. It will make a world of difference.

That’s all my tips, and I truly hope this helps! Below I have also included my skin type and routine to give an example. I have seen awesome results, and I’m sure you will too!

My Skin Type:

Combination and Sensitive

My Routine:

Step 1: Prep face with warm water

Step 2: Wash gently with chamomile cleanser, pat to dry

Step 3: Apply a gentle exfoliating mask and let it sit for 10-20 minutes (I do this once each week and let it sit while I steam in the shower)

Step 4: Rinse with cool water, pat to dry

Step 5: Apply rosewater toner with a cotton pad

Step 6: Hydrate with Vitamin C Serum on slightly damp skin and wait for it to absorb fully

Step 7: Moisturize with organic whipped shea butter

_This article was written by @mariahrayxo on the We Heart It Gazette Team._