WHI ANONYMOUS NEW TEAM MEMBERS

MARIA

I’m 23, from The Netherlands and I’m obsessed with nature (love a long walk), and getting to know new cultures and languages. Having studied linguistics, the different things you can express with different languages keep amazing me. I am a huge Taylor Swift fan for similar reasons; her lyrics are simply art.

Why I Joined This Group: The initiative is new, and WHI didn’t have a group like this before, that’s why I’m honoured to be a part of it. The anonymity of the platform provides the safety and trustworthiness for everyone to share their feelings. I love to help out and give advice to other girls (or boys!). There are articles about self-help out there, but I think it is important to listen to personal stories, as every personal experience is different.

ASTRID

A Little About Yourself: I’m a 18 yo french girl studying sociology and economy which I’m passionate about. I love to practise art in all its forms, for now I do paintings, art journals, collages, junk journals and I write. But above all what I love is just to experience and learn new things in various subjects. I’m clearly a library nerd and truth seeker.

Why I Joined This Group: I thought the initiative was just the prettiest ! It seems like no other group on WHI. I wasn’t planning at all to join a WHI group at first, but it talked to me in such a deep way that I needed to join. Mental health is a big concern for me. I’m happy to contribute, hoping it would help some people.

PROFILE DIRECTORY

F O U N D E R

E D I T O R S

P R O M O T O R S

R E S P O N S E C O L L E C T O R S

S C H E D U L E R S

