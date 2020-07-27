This is my first time writing for the We Heart It Gazette, and I decided to pick a very important but often ignored topic today.

We all talk about self care and self love and, both are essential, but have you ever given a thought about self introspection? I'm pretty sure most of you haven't. While self love and self care have their place, self introspection is just another aspect to it, taking care of specifics that self care generalizes.

❝Self introspection essentially talks about examining and observing one's own mental and emotional processes. It's an access to understanding yourself, knowing what makes you feel certain things and what doesn't.

SELF INTROSPECTION & NEGATIVE SELF TALK

No, self introspections shouldn't be confused with negative self talk, as it is often perceived. While negative self talk may also be about, examining and observing oneself, but it furthers into criticizing and pinpointing your flaws. It brings out the dark inner critic, that does more harm than good. It deteriorates your mental health, and sometimes even leads to depression.

While Self Introspection is different. It's positive. It's a mirror to our deeds; it helps us become aware of ourselves. Our strengths and drawbacks. It makes us feel them and also helps us heal them.

SELF INTROSPECTION: ELEMENTS

While it may seem simple at first glance, the aggregate of everything that goes into self introspection and achieving it in actuality can be quite difficult. The basic elements that any introspections requires are, firstly maturity of the situation. Maturity does not just come with age. It takes cycles of undeterred effort, continuously seeking it and being able to handle criticism. Because self introspection does involve criticism. It's about telling yourself, "This is my flaw, and this is where I'm going to work on myself." And, this comes with acceptance of yourself, enjoying your own company. And that's why it also requires a basic amount of self-awareness, that is the conscious knowledge of your own emotions and feelings. It requires focus and will. The will to understand, the will to develop, and the will to change. And, once you've realized that you're ready, the process becomes gradual.

A lot of you might question,

"Why do we need this amount of preparation?"

The answer is fairly simple, We as humans are not programmed to self observe and introspect oneself. We are programmed to survive - getting food, water, shelter, and clothing. And once we've attained the basics, our minds seek gratification and validation. To make your mind do something, it was never originally wired to, requires a certain amount of preparations and elements.

SELF INTROSPECTION: MISTAKES TO AVOID

1. Don't obsess

Self introspection doesn't involve thinking and analyzing all the time. In fact, if you aren't careful about self introspection, chances are you might end up unhappier than when you started.

2. Don't ask the wrong questions.

Asking the wrong questions can make you see the relationship between things that never existed and overestimating things that are already related. This can often lead to obsessing over problems and getting anxious over them.

3. Don't indulge in negative self talk.

As I've already mentioned before, there's a thin line between constructive criticism and negative self talk. Know when to stop.

Now there's no process as such when it comes to self introspections, but there's sure a way to go about it.

SELF INTROSPECTION: HOW TO

Take care of these things when you're introspecting,

1. What do you want to introspect on?

Identify them but don't answer them yet. Here are some question ideas,

What am I avoiding?

Am I who I want to be?

Have I released the anger at my parents, my ex, myself?

Do I worry too much about what other people think?

Am I living where I want to live?

What do I really want to do with my life?

What am I avoiding or afraid to look at?

Am I prioritizing my health?

How do I want to be remembered?

What's something I've always wanted to do but haven't given myself permission to?

2. How will you introspect?

Your medium of reflection could be either through a journal, or you can talk with someone; a colleague or a partner, you can even reflect within by taking a walk or sitting.

3. When will you introspect?

Make time for yourself. Schedule reflection time and commit to it.

4. Introspect.

Go back to your questions and introspect them now. Think about them, reflect them, add perspectives to them. Think of it from directions you normally wouldn't have. You don't have to like what you're thinking; you just need to know how it's making you feel.

This is it. Thank you for reading!

This article was written by @aeonian_desires for The We Heart It Gazette.

