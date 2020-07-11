It doesn't matter if you are an aspiring author, a bookworm, or neither of them- everybody has to get their hands on a classical novel at least once in their lifetime. Classical literature is in itself history, because we get to witness the views that people of our past had of the world around them. For this reason, it is important to read classical literature not only to increase your reading count, but also to explore the depths of history and culture. Here are 5 classical novels that you absolutely must read at least once in your life, according to me. And trust me, you will not be disappointed

NO 1. 1984 by George Orwell (1949)

Goodread's Overview: Among the seminal texts of the 20th century, Nineteen Eighty-Four is a rare work that grows more haunting as its futuristic purgatory becomes more real. Published in 1949, the book offers political satirist George Orwell's nightmarish vision of a totalitarian, bureaucratic world and one poor stiff's attempt to find individuality.

This book is heavy. But it is absolutely necessary to read. I'm not sure if every country has this book mandatory in high school literature, but I had to read it in high school and I am so glad I did. If you haven't been particularly interested in politics before, you might be after reading this novel. It is impossible for your heart to be left untouched. Prepare to be horrified by harsh reality checks, and expect to grow up a little after the read.

NO 2. The Picture of Dorian Grey by Oscar Wilde (1890)

Goodread's Overview: Written in his distinctively dazzling manner, Oscar Wilde’s story of a fashionable young man who sells his soul for eternal youth and beauty is the author’s most popular work.

This book is so beautiful and so haunting. This story has embedded into my heart since the first time I read it back in high school, I swear my life was never the same. Wilde led me through the discovery of the meaning of art and life. And I also learnt about aestheticism. It was the first time that I recognized a novel as a true form of art, and if you are reading this novel for the first time, I suggest you to prepare to be heavily inspired.

NO 3. Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy (1877)

Goodread's Overview: Acclaimed by many as the world's greatest novel, Anna Karenina provides a vast panorama of contemporary life in Russia and of humanity in general. Anna is a sophisticated woman who abandons her empty existence as the wife of Karenin and turns to Count Vronsky to fulfil her passionate nature - with tragic consequences. Levin is a reflection of Tolstoy himself, often expressing the author's own views and convictions.

I only read this novel once, back in high school too, and I was lucky enough to be reading it in the original language. There is a reason why this novel is so often called -the greatest novel-. It covers very heavy themes about the struggles within the social hierarchies, passion, and motherhood. Personally, reading this novel has made me reflect on motherhood a lot, and I think that for someone in the process of becoming a ‘’woman’’ (at that time) it was a very necessary literary insight into life.

NO 4. The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov (1967)

Goodread's Overview: One hot spring, the devil arrives in Moscow, accompanied by a retinue that includes a beautiful naked witch and an immense talking black cat with a fondness for chess and vodka. The visitors quickly wreak havoc in a city that refuses to believe in either God or Satan. But they also bring peace to two unhappy Muscovites: one is the Master, a writer pilloried for daring to write a novel about Christ and Pontius Pilate; the other is Margarita, who loves the Master so deeply that she is willing literally to go to hell for him. What ensues is a novel of inexhaustible energy, humor, and philosophical depth.

Written by a man born on the same land as me, this book holds a special place in my heart. Although it is heavily political, it is pleasant to read. It may seem a little absurd, but had it not been absurd, the harsh truths in the book would be too difficult to apprehend. This novel is considered to be cursed too, at least in my homeland, because every attempt to film a version of the novelist's masterpiece, The Master And Margarita , has ended in failure.

NO 5. The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (1943)

Goodread's Overview: Moral allegory and spiritual autobiography, The Little Prince is the most translated book in the French language. With a timeless charm it tells the story of a little boy who leaves the safety of his own tiny planet to travel the universe, learning the vagaries of adult behaviour through a series of extraordinary encounters. His personal odyssey culminates in a voyage to Earth and further adventures.

This was the first novel I ever read in my literature class, ever. We passed it in middle school, and honestly, I think we were too young for this novel. I haven't re-read it since, but I am so eager to! The first time I read it, I was mindblown. It was so simple and yet so eye-opening, at least then. This may seem like a children's fairytale, but I swear it has lessons in it for people of any age.

Always remember to re-read classical works, or any works for that matter. You may notice things you wouldn't notice before, your own interpretation of the world matters a lot when trying to find a meaning in a work of art. Enjoy the reading!

This article was written by @slytherihn for We Heart It Gazette