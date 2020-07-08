Title: 100 Beautiful Female Names
❝ Give your daughters difficult names. Give your daughters names that command the full use of the tongue. My name makes you want to tell me the truth. ❞ ― Warsan Shire
In this article, you will find 100 female names for your characters. This article is a part of the series “Writing 101”. The rest of the articles in the series, as well as more tips and tricks for writers, can be found in this collection:
100 BEAUTIFUL NAMES
Aaliyah – Highborn (Arabic)
Agatha – Good Woman (Greek)
Alice – Noble (German)
Amabel – Lovable (Latin)
Amalia – Work (German)
Amanda – Worthy of Love (Latin)
Amy – Dearly Loved (French)
Anastasia – Resurrection (Greek)
Angelina – Angel (Greek)
Anna – Grace, Favor (Hebrew)
Assana – Waterfall (Irish)
Asteria – Star, Innocence (Greek)
Astra – Star (Norwegian)
Aurora – Dawn (Latin)
Ava – Life (Latin)
Beatrix – She Who Brings Happiness (Latin)
Bele – One Who Roars (Swedish)
Brenda – Sword (Norwegian)
Bridget – Power, Strength (Irish)
Carmen – Health (Latin)
Cerys – Love (Welsh)
Charity – Generous Love (English)
Claire – Bright (French)
Colette – People of Victory (French)
Cordelia – Daughter of Sea, Heart (Celtic)
Cosima – Order, Beauty (Italian)
Darielle – Of Royal Name (Latin-American)
Darya – The Sea (Russian)
Delilah – Delicate (Hebrew)
Dhara – The Earth (Hindi)
Diamante – Diamond (Greek)
Diana – Divine (Latin)
Dorothea – Gift of God (Greek)
Dulcinea – Sweetness (Spanish)
Edrit – Talented, Kindhearted (Swedish)
Elpis – Hope (Greek)
Elysia – Struck by Lightning (Greek)
Evangeline – Bearer of Good News (Greek)
Farrah – Happiness (Arabic)
Fawzia – Winner (Arabic)
Felicity – Good Fortune, Happy (Latin)
Fiammetta – Little Fiery One (Italian)
Fleur – Flower (French)
Galene – Calm Sea (Greek)
Gemma – Precious Jewel (Italian)
Gwyneira – White Snow (Welsh)
Hedvika – Lady of Defense (German)
Helena – Bright, Shining Light (Greek)
Ingrid – Fair (Norse)
Jacqueline – Trusting (Hebrew)
Jawda – Gift (Arabic)
Julia – Youthful (Latin)
Katherine – Pure (Greek)
Kylie – Graceful (Gaelic)
Laila – Night, Dark Beauty (Arabic)
Lila – Night, Play (Arabic)
Lili – Flower Lily, Innocent (French)
Lulu – Pearl (Arabic)
Luna – Moon (Latin)
Lydia – Beautiful, Noble One (Greek)
Malika – Queen (Arabic)
Melanie – Dark (Greek)
Melody – Song (Greek)
Nereida – Sea Nymph (Greek)
Noushin – Sweet (Arabic)
Oba – River Goddess (African)
Odette – Wealthy (German)
Ophelia – Help (Greek)
Pegah – Dawn (Arabic)
Raven – Sky Warrior, Black Princess (English)
Rosalie – Rose (French)
Sabelle – Pledged to God (Spanish)
Safa – Innocent (Spanish)
Sarah – Princess (Hebrew)
Serenity – Peaceful (Latin)
Sigrunn – The Secret Victories (Danish)
Sire – Victorious Woman (Danish)
Sophia – Wisdom (Greek)
Stella – Star (Latin)
Sunni – Gift of the Sun (Swedish)
Taleisha – Blooming Life (Jamaican)
Tanith – Serpent Lady (Phoenician mythological)
Thalassa – The Sea (Greek)
Tuva – Charming (Norwegian)
Valentina – Strength (Latin)
Valerie – Health, Strength (French)
Vanesia – Butterfly (Greek)
Veda – Enchanting, Knowledge (Sanskrit)
Vera – Faith (Russian)
Veronica – She Who Brings Victory, True Image (Latin)
Vespera – Evening Star (Latin)
Viera – The Truth (Russian)
Vivienne – Life (French)
Walburga – Strong Protection (German)
Wanaka – Place of Knowledge (Maori)
Wilma – Strong Will (German)
Winnie – Gentle Friend, Holy Peacemaking (African)
Yakeera – Precious (Hebrew)
Zalena – Shine (Greek)
Zena – Friendly (African)
Thank you for reading! You can find the rest of my articles here:
This article was written by @matomm for the We Heart It Gazette.