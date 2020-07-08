Title: 100 Beautiful Female Names

❝ Give your daughters difficult names. Give your daughters names that command the full use of the tongue. My name makes you want to tell me the truth. ❞ ― Warsan Shire

100 BEAUTIFUL NAMES

Aaliyah – Highborn (Arabic)

Agatha – Good Woman (Greek)

Alice – Noble (German)

Amabel – Lovable (Latin)

Amalia – Work (German)

Amanda – Worthy of Love (Latin)

Amy – Dearly Loved (French)

Anastasia – Resurrection (Greek)

Angelina – Angel (Greek)

Anna – Grace, Favor (Hebrew)

Assana – Waterfall (Irish)

Asteria – Star, Innocence (Greek)

Astra – Star (Norwegian)

Aurora – Dawn (Latin)

Ava – Life (Latin)

Beatrix – She Who Brings Happiness (Latin)

Bele – One Who Roars (Swedish)

Brenda – Sword (Norwegian)

Bridget – Power, Strength (Irish)

Carmen – Health (Latin)

Cerys – Love (Welsh)

Charity – Generous Love (English)

Claire – Bright (French)

Colette – People of Victory (French)

Cordelia – Daughter of Sea, Heart (Celtic)

Cosima – Order, Beauty (Italian)

Darielle – Of Royal Name (Latin-American)

Darya – The Sea (Russian)

Delilah – Delicate (Hebrew)

Dhara – The Earth (Hindi)

Diamante – Diamond (Greek)

Diana – Divine (Latin)

Dorothea – Gift of God (Greek)

Dulcinea – Sweetness (Spanish)

Edrit – Talented, Kindhearted (Swedish)

Elpis – Hope (Greek)

Elysia – Struck by Lightning (Greek)

Evangeline – Bearer of Good News (Greek)

Farrah – Happiness (Arabic)

Fawzia – Winner (Arabic)

Felicity – Good Fortune, Happy (Latin)

Fiammetta – Little Fiery One (Italian)

Fleur – Flower (French)

Galene – Calm Sea (Greek)

Gemma – Precious Jewel (Italian)

Gwyneira – White Snow (Welsh)

Hedvika – Lady of Defense (German)

Helena – Bright, Shining Light (Greek)

Ingrid – Fair (Norse)

Jacqueline – Trusting (Hebrew)

Jawda – Gift (Arabic)

Julia – Youthful (Latin)

Katherine – Pure (Greek)

Kylie – Graceful (Gaelic)

Laila – Night, Dark Beauty (Arabic)

Lila – Night, Play (Arabic)

Lili – Flower Lily, Innocent (French)

Lulu – Pearl (Arabic)

Luna – Moon (Latin)

Lydia – Beautiful, Noble One (Greek)

Malika – Queen (Arabic)

Melanie – Dark (Greek)

Melody – Song (Greek)

Nereida – Sea Nymph (Greek)

Noushin – Sweet (Arabic)

Oba – River Goddess (African)

Odette – Wealthy (German)

Ophelia – Help (Greek)

Pegah – Dawn (Arabic)

Raven – Sky Warrior, Black Princess (English)

Rosalie – Rose (French)

Sabelle – Pledged to God (Spanish)

Safa – Innocent (Spanish)

Sarah – Princess (Hebrew)

Serenity – Peaceful (Latin)

Sigrunn – The Secret Victories (Danish)

Sire – Victorious Woman (Danish)

Sophia – Wisdom (Greek)

Stella – Star (Latin)

Sunni – Gift of the Sun (Swedish)

Taleisha – Blooming Life (Jamaican)

Tanith – Serpent Lady (Phoenician mythological)

Thalassa – The Sea (Greek)

Tuva – Charming (Norwegian)

Valentina – Strength (Latin)

Valerie – Health, Strength (French)

Vanesia – Butterfly (Greek)

Veda – Enchanting, Knowledge (Sanskrit)

Vera – Faith (Russian)

Veronica – She Who Brings Victory, True Image (Latin)

Vespera – Evening Star (Latin)

Viera – The Truth (Russian)

Vivienne – Life (French)

Walburga – Strong Protection (German)

Wanaka – Place of Knowledge (Maori)

Wilma – Strong Will (German)

Winnie – Gentle Friend, Holy Peacemaking (African)

Yakeera – Precious (Hebrew)

Zalena – Shine (Greek)

Zena – Friendly (African)

