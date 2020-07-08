HOW COLOURS AFFECT OUR LIVES PART 2

If you've read part 1, part 2 is going to make much more sense to you. If you haven't read part 1, part 2 can still be read as a standalone. Although I would advise you guys to check the first article as well, gives this one much more understanding.

Last article I gave an overview about how colours are an irreplaceable part of our lives, and was every colour signifies.

This article will be all about how that affects us.

Colours are a powerful tool of communication. They can affect your mood, emotion, feelings, and even sometimes your health.

Pablo Picasso once remarked, "Colors, like features, follow the changes of the emotions".

Ever felt anxious in a bright yellow room? Ever seen a doctor in a black coat? Why is the stop sign red and the go sign green?

I already explained the whys in the previous article, this article is going to be all about the whats. What causes this reaction? what all gets affected?

How Colours Affect Our Psychology? (And ultimately our lives)

Colours affecting our psychology, can be marked by the two distinct tones of the spectrum. These tones are classified into warm tones, consisting of red and shades of red, and cool tones, consisting of blue and shades of blue. While warm colours evoke emotions ranging from feelings of warmth and comfort to feelings of anger and hostility. Cool colours are often described as calm, but can also call to mind feelings of sadness or indifference.

Colours and emotions are interconnected. Each colour makes you feel a different emotion, has a different kind of effect on you. Each ones makes you feel and react differently. We might not even realise it, but our brains already have taken certain meanings from each colour and reacts to it.

Let's take a look at how each colour affects you,

b l a c k

Black feels sophisticated, classic and serious. People often describe the colour as sexy, powerful, mysterious, and even ominous. Black is all colours, totally absorbed. The psychological implications of that are considerable. It creates protective barriers, as it absorbs all the energy coming towards you, and it enshrouds the personality. Black is essentially an absence of light, since no wavelengths are reflected and it can, therefore be menacing; many people are afraid of the dark. It communicates sophistication and excellence. Black creates a perception of weight and seriousness.

r e d

Red makes you feel passionate and energised. It is a colour used to stimulate the body and mind and to increase circulation. Red is also known to make a person look more attractive. Red is associated with the stop or danger sign, It is assumed that seeing red activates this association and then guides behaviour. Studies have shown that some people looking at the colour red resulted in an increased heart rate, which then led to additional adrenaline being pumped into the blood stream. It makes people feel stressed and excited.

b l u e

Blue makes you feel safe and relaxed. Blue evokes feelings of calmness and spirituality as well as security and trust. Seeing the color blue causes the body to create chemicals that are calming. It is no surprise that it’s the most favoured of the colours. Although blue is a pleasing colour, too much can create a cold, disengaged feeling. Light blues give a more relaxing, friendly feel. Blue is believed to soothe illnesses and treat pain. It's said to decrease respiration and lower blood pressure.

y e l l o w

Yellow makes you feel happy and spontaneous. Accents of yellow help give any design energy and makes the viewer feel optimistic and cheerful. Yellow is thought to stimulate the nerves and purify the body. It makes people feel cheerful and energised. The bright sunny colour feels warm like summer. Perhaps sometimes startling, but then that is what energises people. There is also a level of aggression and frustration associated with yellow.

g r e e n

Green makes you feel optimistic and refreshed. Green is the easiest on the eyes and is used to relax and create balance in a design. It depicts growth, security or inspires possibility. It feels calming and relaxing. It's a colour that helps concentrating. It can also seem energetic and motivating. People tend to feel inspired and recharged whenever they're around a bright chartreuse or lime green

v i o l e t

Purple makes you feel creative. Lighter shades of purple are often used to soothe or calm a viewer while darker shades evoke a lush, rich, tactile, sweetly and musky aromatic feel. Purple mixes both red and blue to provide a nice balance between stimulation and serenity that is supposed to encourage creativity. It is very evocative of sensuality. It gives off a sense of wisdom. It calms and soothes the mind.

b r o w n

Brown makes you feel down to earth. While brown brings to mind feelings of warmth, comfort, and security, it can also create feelings of loneliness, sadness, and isolation. In large quantities, it can seem vast, stark, and empty, like an enormous desert devoid of life. It's often described as natural, down-to-earth, conventional, and sophisticated. Darker colours like brown tend to be associated with more negative emotions.

o r a n g e

Orange makes you feel energised and enthusiastic. It enhances a feeling of vitality and happiness. This colour calls to mind feelings of excitement, enthusiasm, and warmth. And this is probably why orange is used to heal the lungs and to increase energy levels. The colour orange makes people think of spirituality and compassion. It is the colour of loving life and vitality. It sparks enthusiastic response and energetic feelings within. It invokes a feeling of warm, sunny days.

p i n k

Pink makes you feel playful and romantic. People have described pink as a colour that evokes feelings of joy and happiness, Like being "home." A familiar friendly place deep within everyone's heart where there are no worries, you are never lonely, you have everything in life that you ever wanted. You are loved and accepted by everyone. Pink gives off a creative and artistic vibe.

w h i t e

The colour white can feel fresh and clean. This colour is often used to evoke a sense of youth and modernity. It also brings out a mood of quietness and concentration. White offers an inner cleansing and purifying of your thoughts, emotions and, ultimately, your spirit, refreshing and strengthening your entire energy system. While there are very few negative connotations to white, too much white can be cold, isolating and empty.

–

