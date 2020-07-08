Happy Wednesday my dear hearters!

And welcome back after a few months. So many things have changed during this time. Finally, I have passed the tests on my new school and now I finally can announce that I am student at high school. It is so great feeling. There are a lot of new things about which I would like to do articles this summer.

But now let's move on to the topic of today's article. A long time I was wondering about some smaller series article and I got an idea. Over the next few articles I would like to focus on one definitely the decade. Today I chose my favorite one - 60s. Even today we often meet personalities of this time. Women are still taken as the ideals of beauty. I hope I can do it and I show you the biggest events, personalities, style and music of the 60s. Each country has its own history, so I will not focus only on my country here either. I hope this article gives you something.

events

1963

"I Have a Dream" - Martin Luther King Jr.

Assassination of John F. Kennedy

1967

Summer of Love

1969

Neil Armstrong - First Moon Landing

60s

The Vietnam War

icons

movies

music

Stand By Me - Ben E. King

What A Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong

I Want To Hold Your Hand - Beatles

My Girl- Temptations

Can't Help Falling In Love - Elvis Presley

The Twist - Chubby Checker

Build Me Up Buttercup - Foundations

Unchained Melody - Righteous Brother

Fly Me To The Moon - Frank Sinatra

Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

I Want You Back - Jackson 5

Oh, Pretty Woman - Roy Orbison & Candy Men

Can't Take My Eyes Off You - Frankie Valli

L-O-V-E Nat King Cole

For Once In My Life - Stevie Wonder

Hey Jude - Beatles

New York, New Yor - Frank Sinatra

fashion

“Babydoll” clothing.

Short, shapeless shift dresses in bright colors.

Button-down shirts, turtlenecks, chunky knit sweaters made up casual outfits.

Mini skirts or pencil skirts in plaid.

Jax pants, stirrup pants, bell bottoms, pantsuits.

Low heels flats, boots and shoes made of vinyl.

Pop Art Jewelry.

Short bobbed hair or long straight hairstyles.

Vintage sunglasses and long eyeliner

Hippie fashion – Blue jeans, ethnic clothing.

