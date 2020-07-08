Happy Wednesday my dear hearters!
And welcome back after a few months. So many things have changed during this time. Finally, I have passed the tests on my new school and now I finally can announce that I am student at high school. It is so great feeling. There are a lot of new things about which I would like to do articles this summer.
But now let's move on to the topic of today's article. A long time I was wondering about some smaller series article and I got an idea. Over the next few articles I would like to focus on one definitely the decade. Today I chose my favorite one - 60s. Even today we often meet personalities of this time. Women are still taken as the ideals of beauty. I hope I can do it and I show you the biggest events, personalities, style and music of the 60s. Each country has its own history, so I will not focus only on my country here either. I hope this article gives you something.
events
1963
1967
1969
60s
icons
movies
music
- Stand By Me - Ben E. King
- What A Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
- I Want To Hold Your Hand - Beatles
- My Girl- Temptations
- Can't Help Falling In Love - Elvis Presley
- The Twist - Chubby Checker
- Build Me Up Buttercup - Foundations
- Unchained Melody - Righteous Brother
- Fly Me To The Moon - Frank Sinatra
- Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
- I Want You Back - Jackson 5
- Oh, Pretty Woman - Roy Orbison & Candy Men
- Can't Take My Eyes Off You - Frankie Valli
- L-O-V-E Nat King Cole
- For Once In My Life - Stevie Wonder
- Hey Jude - Beatles
- New York, New Yor - Frank Sinatra
fashion
- “Babydoll” clothing.
- Short, shapeless shift dresses in bright colors.
- Button-down shirts, turtlenecks, chunky knit sweaters made up casual outfits.
- Mini skirts or pencil skirts in plaid.
- Jax pants, stirrup pants, bell bottoms, pantsuits.
- Low heels flats, boots and shoes made of vinyl.
- Pop Art Jewelry.
- Short bobbed hair or long straight hairstyles.
- Vintage sunglasses and long eyeliner
- Hippie fashion – Blue jeans, ethnic clothing.
______________________________
thank you so much for reading!
have a nice day sweethearts