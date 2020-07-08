Happy Wednesday my dear hearters!
And welcome back after a few months. So many things have changed during this time. Finally, I have passed the tests on my new school and now I finally can announce that I am student at high school. It is so great feeling. There are a lot of new things about which I would like to do articles this summer.

But now let's move on to the topic of today's article. A long time I was wondering about some smaller series article and I got an idea. Over the next few articles I would like to focus on one definitely the decade. Today I chose my favorite one - 60s. Even today we often meet personalities of this time. Women are still taken as the ideals of beauty. I hope I can do it and I show you the biggest events, personalities, style and music of the 60s. Each country has its own history, so I will not focus only on my country here either. I hope this article gives you something.

events

1963

quote, martin luther king jr, and mine image history, martin luther king, and rosa parks image
"I Have a Dream" - Martin Luther King Jr.
president, america, and JFK image black and white, boat, and couple image
Assassination of John F. Kennedy

1967

girl, summer, and black and white image the doors image
Summer of Love

1969

astronaut, flag, and moon image 1960, 1960s, and 1969 image
Neil Armstrong - First Moon Landing

60s

equality, feminist, and black and white image john lennon, imagine, and Yoko Ono image
The Vietnam War

icons

Marilyn Monroe, black and white, and beauty image quotes, Marilyn Monroe, and boring image
girl, pretty, and quotes image audrey hepburn, audrey, and black and white image
brigitte bardot image brigitte bardot, beauty, and black and white image
Image by zoe ze quotes and love image

movies

60s, celebrities, and movies image broadway, hollywood, and musical image
audrey hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and movie image bw, audreyhepburn, and Tiffanys image
b&w, costume, and fly image 1963, war, and cleopatra image
the beatles, a hard day's night, and john lennon image the beatles image

music

vintage, aesthetic, and music image the beatles, john lennon, and Paul McCartney image
mick jagger, music, and rock image music, vintage, and theme image
black and white, elvis, and Elvis Presley image beautiful, Elvis Presley, and lyric image
frank sinatra and music image quote, revenge, and success image
quotes image aretha franklin and music image
Jimi Hendrix and 60s image quotes, love, and peace image
black and white, darling, and Lyrics image r&b and ben e king image
aretha franklin, good music, and legend image 60's, black and white, and legend image
  • Stand By Me - Ben E. King
  • What A Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
  • I Want To Hold Your Hand - Beatles
  • My Girl- Temptations
  • Can't Help Falling In Love - Elvis Presley
  • The Twist - Chubby Checker
  • Build Me Up Buttercup - Foundations
  • Unchained Melody - Righteous Brother
  • Fly Me To The Moon - Frank Sinatra
  • Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
  • I Want You Back - Jackson 5
  • Oh, Pretty Woman - Roy Orbison & Candy Men
  • Can't Take My Eyes Off You - Frankie Valli
  • L-O-V-E Nat King Cole
  • For Once In My Life - Stevie Wonder
  • Hey Jude - Beatles
  • New York, New Yor - Frank Sinatra

fashion

fashion, vintage, and black and white image 90s, fashion, and sunglasses image girl, summer, and yellow image girl, car, and mirror image
  • “Babydoll” clothing.
  • Short, shapeless shift dresses in bright colors.
  • Button-down shirts, turtlenecks, chunky knit sweaters made up casual outfits.
  • Mini skirts or pencil skirts in plaid.
  • Jax pants, stirrup pants, bell bottoms, pantsuits.
  • Low heels flats, boots and shoes made of vinyl.
  • Pop Art Jewelry.
  • Short bobbed hair or long straight hairstyles.
  • Vintage sunglasses and long eyeliner
  • Hippie fashion – Blue jeans, ethnic clothing.
surf, vintage, and beach image car, vintage, and cinema image disneyland, disney, and vintage image Marilyn Monroe and hollywood image

