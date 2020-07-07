hello,
so lately i've been cooking more than usual and i thought i'd share some simple, quick vegetarian recipes with you guys! i recently stopped eating meat so i'm learning how to play with my ingredients more. this is a recipe for one person :)
you will need:
- a pan
- a wooden spoon
- a small pot
- 1 zucchini
- 10-12 cherry tomatoes (or 1 big tomato or tomato sauce with bits)
- olive oil
- salt
- pepper
- a bit of dried garlic
- basil
- pasta of choice (i used fusilli)
preparation (20-30 minutes):
first slice your zucchini and cut your cherry tomatoes in halves. put the cut zucchini in a pan with hot olive oil, add salt and pepper and cook until zucchini becomes yellow and soft. you can add a bit of water when cooking zucchini. then add tomato and cook for a couple of minutes before adding garlic and basil. don't forget to stir your veggies or they'll burn!
cook your pasta of choice, mix with your veggies and serve!
i decorated my plate with fresh basil leaves and some parmesan.
i hope you enjoy!
