Today I'm sharing some simple tips to help any bakers that're just starting out. If you have any questions, you can message me on my personal account. I hope these tips help!

➵ Scoop the flour into you measuring cup and then level

This is the only way to get an accurate measurement when using measuring cups. Just scoping with measuring cup will pack down the flour. A scale would be ideal but if you're Canadian like me, you unfortunately probably still use measuring cups because that's what all the recipes use. Using this method, you can get close to an exact measurement that you would get with a scale.

➵ Don't follow the vanilla measurements

They always put "1/2 teaspoon" or something like that and I'm here to tell you. Just no. The more vanilla the better. Give it a healthy splash and you're good. I would recommend a minimum of two teaspoons per single batch.

➵ Make sure you pay attention to the butter state

Don't melt the butter if it says softened. The recipe won't be accurate at all. Butter is one of the main ingredients do it's important that you do it correctly. Melted butter will give you a more chewy, dense product and softened will give you a more fluffy, light texture. This is very important for some recipes.

➵ Use room temperature eggs

This will make them combine so much faster and smoother. If you're like me and always forget to take them out beforehand, just put them in a bowl of warm water for 10 minutes.

➵ Don't buy cake flour or self-raising flour

These are a waste of money and space. Just add 2 tablespoons cornstarch to 1 cup - 2 tablespoons all purpose flour to make cake flour and 1 ½ teaspoon baking powder and ½ teaspoon salt to all purpose flour to make self-raising flour. Easy peasy.

➵ Keep the oven door closed

If you keep opening the door, the internal temperature will drop. It's okay to do it once or twice but over and over will change the baking temperature and your baking will not cook properly. This could result in the wrong texture or even an undercooked product.

➵ Use a cheese grater to grate your butter

Freeze your butter and then use the small side of your cheese grater to cut it into tiny pieces easily. This is a life saver for pie crust and scones. You won't waste away will cutting your butter into the flour. It makes it taste much better too in my opinion now that you didn't contemplate life while sitting there for half an hour.

This article was written by @out_for_walk_b7tch for the Tenth Muse Writers Team