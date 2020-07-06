I Haven't done a zodiac article in a while, actually, I haven't done an article in a while. So, I'm back from my almost half a month long hiatus and I'll be posting everyday again. So, look out for my articles.

I have decided to theme articles. So every week I'm selecting a topic and writing on it. This week is zodiac, hope you enjoy.

here's, zodiac signs as comfort food

• ARIES •
c h i c a g o

buildings, explore, and style image city, beach, and sea image

• TAURUS •
p a r i s

fashion, girl, and outfit image aesthetics, art, and buildings image

• GEMINI •
t o k y o

beautiful, city, and tokio image 35mm, architecture, and film image

• CANCER •
a m s t e r d a m

accessories, blonde, and earrings image amsterdam, city, and exterior image

• LEO •
h o l l y w o o d

girl, beautiful, and fashion image hollywood, california, and summer image

• VIRGO •
m o s c o w

girl image aesthetic, city, and places image

• LIBRA •
r i o d e j a n e r I o

brazil, rio de janeiro, and arraial do cabo image amazing, brazil, and cristo redentor image

• SCROPIO •
n e w y o r k

bouquet, new york, and brown image america, brown, and tree image

• SAGITTARIUS •
h o n o l u l u

thailand, bikini, and brunette image beach, summer, and blue image

• CAPRICORN •
m o n t r e a l

aesthetic, b & w, and black and white image black and white, instagram, and bw image

• AQUARIUS •
d u b a i

Dubai, tumblr, and vacation image Dubai, places, and emirados árabes image

• PISCES •
l o n d o n

fashion, london, and trips image architecture, Clouded, and community image

