Hi everyone,

We hope you’re well.

As you probably have noticed the past few days, WeHeartIt is being overrun by bot accounts who post pictures of ladies in swimwear for whatever reason. This started on Saturday, June 27th. On that day, many of the bots have been blocked by the WeHeartIt team; however, there has been a new surge of bot accounts as of yesterday (June 28th), and we don’t know how many they will make. That’s why we are calling on everyone who wants to help to rid the bots on WHI.

We’re making a giant list of every bot that has been terrorizing WHI.

Here is a link to a Google Sheets spreadsheet that #WTR made. Feel free to edit this sheet by adding any bot accounts you find! Be sure to check the instructions on the spreadsheet first.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1K5MUfZrkmho_35HLbEmf0WlWYcVdWfXtLY8_UhWFBHY/edit?usp=sharing

Please be sure to write the usernames correctly. The best way to do so is by copy-pasting the usernames if you are on desktop. If not, be sure to spell every username correctly and check if you’ve done so. Weheartit has no use of the username if it has typos; they won’t be able to find the page.

There are two sheets in the Google Sheets Spreadsheet: in the first is a long list of all the usernames, you can write all the bots there. On Sheets 2 you can put your own username, if you’d like to be updated on the situation in case we hear something from Weheartit officials.

If you can’t edit the Spreadsheet, you could also email all the bot accounts to us: whitherevolution@gmail.com . Or you could send them straight to WHI through Support.

In case you haven’t noticed the issue at hand, these are some helpful tips to help you search for the bot accounts in case you want to help:

How to spot a bot account

From what we have seen so far, every bot account posts weirdly personal pictures of ladies in bikinis. The older bots all usually have around 200 photos of these posted on each account. The newer accounts have less photos posted, somewhere around 50 posts seems to be the norm. All accounts also still manage to reheart normal content like food, K-Pop, fashion, etc. to give the impression of a normal WHI user. They even heart articles. The tags used on their posts are usually normal tags people would use on their uploads, like “food,” “snack,” etc.

All the bots have the same type of username:

“_ NameTwoNumbers _” (newer bots)

“NameCapitalLetterTwoNumbers” (“older” bots from Saturday that are mostly blocked but some aren’t due to them having profile photos)

All bot accounts were made in the past few days; June 25th, 2020 is the earliest date we’ve found.

We are not sure if this is the case for all accounts, but a similarity between bot accounts is that they seem to make the last image they hearted their cover image. This is a dead giveaway if you’re on the desktop version of WHI.

And most importantly, all bot accounts have a specific link in their bio, something along the lines of:

“googledotcom/amp/naked-girls.online/c/track/l/weheartit/USERNAMEBOT”

This is not the exact link but it gives you an idea of what it is supposed to look like. The reason we are not putting the link in here is because we do not want anyone accidentally clicking on it.

We don’t know what the link leads to. Considering the “naked-ladies” part, it’s most likely something sexual and/or a virus. PLEASE DO NOT CLICK ON THESE LINKS!

When putting the bots on the list, please check if the bots you find fit these criteria. We don’t want accounts that AREN’T bots being reported.

Examples of bot accounts to search for:

These are two examples of bots in your following lists.

This is an example of a bot account. You can see they have a picture of a girl in a bikini as their profile picture, they have the link in their bio, they fit the standard username all the bots have and their last heart is also their cover image.

The list we are making is going straight to WeHeartIt Headquarters. In this article we will also @ employees and @teamweheartit, in hopes they see this list. We want to help them as much as possible with getting rid of all the bots.

Ways to find bots:

It’s likely that some bots have followed your accounts in the last few days, you can start from there.

Images of ladies in bikinis can be found all over the Discover Page of WeHeartIt. You can refresh the page and new ones will appear too.

The bots tag their photos as mentioned before. A way to find them is thus to look through the tags. The tags can be anything; there are literally pictures of ladies in bikinis in the OREOS tag.

Once you find a bot, you can look at their following which will be filled with more bots.

Some accounts are “hotspots”. Bots seem to follow all types of accounts, but some accounts tend to be more followed by bots. This is not the fault of the accounts this happened to. But, if you come across these accounts, it can be easier to find everyone.

WHI employees, PLEASE DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS ISSUE:

And @fabiogiolito, in case you’re reading this: this is the current state of WHI, it is overrun by bots but we are trying our very best to help Weheartit with fixing this issue.

Much love,