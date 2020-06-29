Hey Hearters

I hope you are doing well wherever you are in the world. In this article, I am bringing you some study techniques that you should definitely try, they worked for many people and might work for you too (at least one of them). Enjoy reading!

The curve of forgetting

This technique is so helpful when it comes to memorizing information. It’s about revising your notes and all the information you need to memorize once every few days while increasing the period between every revision session. Doing this will allow the information to go from your short term memory to your long term memory, and revising every few days will keep it in your memory for as long as possible.

Talk out loud

While going through your notes and reading them, try to talk out loud. It might seem weird, but it’s actually a good way to increase your focus on every sentence that you read. Try also to pretend you are teaching something for yourself or for an imaginary character. Try to explain the concept in the simplest way with the simplest terms.

Active recall

Use active recall before going through your notes, make effort into bringing information from your memory, so on the exam day it will be much easier for you to do so and in a shorter period of time, and in a more efficient way, an example of practicing active recall is by using flash cards.

Practice tests

And that is a very obvious and helpful technique for studying and preparing for exams especially, you will get an idea about how the test is going to be and test yourself if you truly remember what you studied and if you can bring information from your head and use it properly.

The notebook

Get yourself a notebook and write briefly all the information that you need to learn by heart. Write everything in there and go through your notebook daily (or better, use the curve of forgetting), at first it will take you a whole day to memorize, but later on it will be so much easier that you can remember every single word written in that notebook in one hour, and you will be able to go through it multiple times a day.

Pomodoro technique

This technique will help you focus a lot better, set a timer for 25 minutes and try to study one thing at a time, focus on only one task during that time, when time is up take a break for 5 minutes and then re-do that again and again. For starting you can do 2~3 sessions of 25 minutes, then go for a longer session (40 minutes, an hour…) and also take longer breaks (15~20 minutes).

I hope you enjoyed reading this article, follow me or my collections so you don't miss my next article, stay safe & stay home.

Till next time... bye.