hey guys! I came up with this idea a few days ago and thought it might be fun to share some of the websites I like to use when I want to discover new music! I am always trying to find new music and new inspiration for playlists and these websites are great!

1. Spotalike.com

link: https://spotalike.com

This website is super cool because all you have to do is enter your favorite song and it will automatically create a playlist like that one song. You can also add the playlist straight to your Spotify!

2. Gnoosic.com

link: https://www.gnoosic.com

This website is probably my favorite website for finding new music. All you have to do is enter your top three favorite bands/music artists and it will give you tons of artists to check out that are just like the one you entered! I was able to find really underground artists that I loved. Support small music artists!

3. Musicroamer.com

link: https://www.musicroamer.com

This website is unique because it creates kind of a family tree based on your favorite musician. For example, I put that my favorite musician was Lorde, the website then showed me a ton of similar artists that I could check out, a lot of them I had never heard of!

4. TasteDive

link: https://tastedive.com

On this website you can enter your favorite music artists and it will show you other artists like the one you entered. But not only does it show you new music, it also reccomends to you tv shows, movies and books from people who have the same kind of music taste as you. Its a great way to discover not just new music, but other new content as well!

5. Bandcamp

link: https://bandcamp.com

I love this website because here you can directly support small artists. I love to support small music artists myself, so while you're discovering new music from small artists, you can also support them. Here you can also keep updated on the newest tracks!

6. Last.fm

link: https://www.last.fm

This website can show you the hottest tracks in the music industry right now, so you can always keep up on the newest music. Here you can also keep track of your changing music taste!

7. WhatSong

link: https://www.what-song.com

This website is super cool. You can search for tons of different movies and tv shows that you love and find out what songs are in the scenes. If you're watching a movie or show and you aren't sure what song is playing, this website can help you out!

8. Indie Shuffle

link: https://www.indieshuffle.com

This website is all about supporting un-signed artists, and showing you the newest underground indie music. I am obsessed with this site because it focuses on the exact genres that I personally love!

love ya'll!