This month I’m gonna give you a list of my favourite YouTubers that talk about studying! At the moment, I’m in the middle of my exam period and love watching some of their videos as a quick study pause. So, let’s get started!

1. Kharma Medic

This medicine student has motivated me into studying as hard as I’ve done the past weeks. He has 2 types of content: his study with me videos and his ‘explanation’ videos. His study with me videos are amazing. He uses the pomodoro method (25 minutes of studying, 5 minutes break). What is unique to his content is that he has a camera on his notes so you can see him progress in his work as well. This works way better for me than just seeing someone stare at a book for 4 hours. In his other videos he explains how he studies personally and gives tips that work for him.

2. Study With Jess

Jess is an experienced study YouTuber and has the best tips to stay calm and not get overwhelmed while studying. Most of her viewers are high school students and she teaches them all the tips and tricks they need to survive it. She is super motivational and acts like the big sister you need in your life. She even has a book on how to survive high school, so she knows exactly what she’s doing!

3. Studycollab: Alicia

If you crave ‘aesthetic’ study content, Alicia is the one you need! She shows you her day to day studying life and takes you with her. She has very nice study with me videos, but I personally like her videos in which she shows how she studies herself and makes her notes. Her notes are the kind of things you put on your We Heart It board labeled ‘study Goals’, so if you want to make your life a bit more aesthetic, check her out!

4. TBHstudying

Tbhstudying is the channel I go to for inspirational and motivating content during my study breaks. She is incredibly funny and her videos are short enough so you don’t end up browsing YouTube for 2 hours instead of studying. She mostly makes videos showing you tips and tricks as a student but she also makes vlogs so you can be jealous of her motivation to study for so many hours a day

5. TheStrive Study

This channel is my favourite when it comes to study with me videos. She really has a video for everyone. From pomodoro, to just straight hours of studying, music, only sounds, no sound,… she has it all! I personally love her videos with classical music, it helps me stay concentrated the whole study session. She also uses different camera angles so you don’t have to stare to the same frame for hours

That were my 5 favourite study channels on YouTube! I hope you found some interesting people to follow and I’ll see you in my next article!

