Hi everybody! Today's article is all about how to start your morning right. The morning plays such a big role in determining how the rest of your day goes. So, how can you make sure it's awesome? Start doing these things!

1. Make your bed

Making your bed really gets your blood flowing and your mind moving and it helps you to wake up as well. It's also just a good habit to keep your room tidy.

2. Journal

Journaling can help calm your mind, plan your day, and set the tone. Write down what you're grateful for, what you're stressed about, any crazy dreams you had...whatever you want!

3. Pray or meditate

Praying and meditating really puts you in a calm and relaxed mood for the day. It helps you connect not only with yourself but also with your spirituality (if you're praying).

4. Take a shower

Personally, I love hot morning showers where I just wash my body, not my hair. They wake you up and are so relaxing and detoxifying. Or, if you prefer, take a cold shower to really wake you up.

5. Plan your day

I highly recommend using the mornings to grab your planner or to-do list and just write down every little thing you need to get done. That way you'll be able to move through the rest of the day mindfully with goals in mind.

6. Exercise!

Yep, you probably saw this one coming. I really don't like exercising at night because I always feel tired or bloated or rushed and I just think getting it over in the morning is the best. It also helps in waking up your body and mind.

7. Eat a healthy breakfast

I love breakfast, mainly because I can make something really delicious- avocado toast? An egg? A smoothie bowl? Chia seed pudding? Smoked salmon? Peanut butter cereal? Matcha? Green tea? Mmmm the opportunities are endless!

8. Do yoga or stretch

If you don't really want to exercise, definitely do yoga or stretch. I can 100% guarantee this will get you in the right mindset and help you feel more peaceful and rested as you go through the day. It also wakes up your body less violently than exercise.

9. Wake up early

There are a lot of benefits to waking up early, but mainly, I would say it lets you get stuff done and feel accomplished and honestly, there's nothing better than feeling accomplished.

10. Avoid technology

Last but not least, avoid technology, especially right after you wake up. It's distracting and you may end up scrolling through social media for an hour in bed, or wasting time on YouTube. Avoid it for at least 15 minutes.

That's all. Hope you all have a great day!

