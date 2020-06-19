Sometimes I think as long as I have me and my writing I’ll be fine no matter what.
Maybe it’s like something to hold on to, a part of my identity that reminds me of who I am, something I get to keep no matter who leaves or what happens. There are so many things I want to write about, so many lessons learned in the span of this year that I couldn’t quite face for a very long time, and some I’m still learning.
Though here are some things that I know now.
1. Never give up on what truly makes you feel alive.
At the beginning of the year, I got caught up in numbers, grades, and the idea of success. With the pressure of college majors and finally realizing that time for play is over and it’s now time to face the challenge of deciding and building a career, I threw away everything that sparked joy. We all know how it is to have the pressure of choosing to do what everyone else tells you to as opposed to what you truly want. Because it is not a “safe” or “good” career path. Not only did I choose a different major than what I wanted to do more, but I threw away all of my hobbies. I quit drawing… I quit writing… I quit making videos… Because my mindset was that if I can’t make a career out of it why do it at all? That’s not a good place to be in, I’m pretty sure none of the great designers, YouTubers, or writers started doing what they do just for the sake of making a career out of it (well unless you’re Jake Paul). In fact, most just did it because it made them happy, and then somehow it found it’s way. I put so much pressure on myself that if it’s not going to be a career it’s not worth doing, that I lost everything that made me happy, and everything that made me me.
Do what you love, even if you don’t know if it will go anywhere, after all, do it b because it makes you happy and maybe something will happen but don’t throw away what makes you feel alive just because you think that you can’t be the second J.K. Rowling.
So here I am writing again.
2. You can’t tie people to yourself, and the more you try the further you’ll push them.
I got into a relationship at the beginning of this school year and compared to my previous one which lasted a week, I could definitely call this my first relationship. As the time passed I grew attached, yet, I knew that the separation had to come, you see our lives belong to the different parts of the world and as soon as this year that has brought us together is over, we’ll have to return to them. His life is in USA mine so far has tied me to Europe.
The dread of that day coming has always been in the back of my mind. It led me to cling on as much as I can savoring every second we get together, I’d feel terrible if he’d go to hang out with other people without me, or when he’d have to travel with his family, or now I have found myself filled with dread since he got a job that he’s happy about, yet, I can’t help but feel afraid of it coming between us. I know it’s irrational, I’m even more afraid of the boarders opening next month and allowing him to go back to the US.
But here’s something...
No matter how much we try we can’t tie people to us, the more we try the more we’ll end up pushing them away. It’s terrible when we have to lose someone, but it would be unfair to try to hold on if they don’t want it. Sometimes no matter how painful it is we have to allow them to go. And maybe one day something will bring us back together again, maybe they’ll miss us and realize how much they want to be with us so they’ll try and we’ll try together, or maybe it will be fate or a stupid coincidence. But one thing is for sure when someone wants to leave you can’t make them stay and by holding on you’ll break both hearts.
- So (lo)n(g) and go(o)d night -Angelinp(u)rga(t)ory