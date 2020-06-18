“We are all stardust and stories.”

~ Erin Morgenstern, The Starless Sea

Hey loves,

I hope that wherever you are in the world, that you and your family are safe and well. The books I’ve included below are some of my favourite magical fantasy books of all time, they never fail to sweep me away and make me feel all the feels! If you want to have a chat about books, feel free to reach out to me.

Enjoy! x

‘The Starless Sea’ ~ Erin Morgenstern

“Strange, isn’t it? To love a book. When the words on the pages become so precious that they feel like part of your own history because they are. It’s nice to finally have someone read stories I know so intimately.”

Published in 2019 by the best-selling author of ‘The Night Circus’, this book’s breathtaking world and incredible characters drew me in and refused to let me go. The twists and turns were masterfully executed and I felt myself falling into the story like Alice down the rabbit hole. This is a great one if you appreciate beautiful language and detailed world building.

‘House of Earth and Blood’ ~ Sarah J. Maas

“That’s the point of it, Bryce. Of life. To live, to love, knowing it might all vanish tomorrow. It makes everything that much more precious.”

In her first adult book in the new series ‘Crescent City’ Maas provides an intoxicating mix of modernity and magic. The characters are complex and strong, with complex histories and relationships. This is great for people who want to laugh and have their heart strings wrenched in the same book. Talking of Sarah J. Maas…

‘Throne of Glass’ series ~ Sarah J. Maas

“Libraries were full of ideas - perhaps the most dangerous and powerful of all weapons.”

I really couldn’t write this list without this series. It has everything; magic, mystery, romance, royalty and action. It features an incredibly strong yet realistically flawed main female character that by the end of the series, you feel like you know better than yourself. This is a great intro to YA fantasy that will please and entertain all ages. (Seriously, my mum loves it too).

‘Good Omens’ - Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

“It may help to understand human affairs to be clear that most of the great triumphs and tragedies of history are caused, not by people being fundamentally good or fundamentally bad, but by people being fundamentally people”

A collaboration between two of the most prolific authors comes an incredible little book that will make you ask, so is that why London traffic is so bad? Just joking. Kind of. This book is incredibly charming and you’ll be drawn in by the plight of the two main characters. This has also been made into a TV series starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen!

‘Daughter of Smoke and Bone’ ~ Laini Taylor

“Wishes are false. Hope is true. Hope makes its own magic.”

One of my favourite magical series of all time that also made me desperate to dye my hair blue. The beautiful characters and settings will draw you into a detailed magically dark world of demons and angels. The subversion of the narrative in who is good and evil is at the heart of this series and is really excellent. It also has a world-altering love story that you’ll be rooting for through all the twists and turns.

‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ - C.S. Lewis

“One day, you will be old enough to start reading fairytales again.”

A magical series that includes over seven books that has been adapted multiple times for film, tv and the stage. This is such a lovely one to read to younger kids or to revisit yourself! Reading these again when I’m older, I found so much more richness and layers to the stories and characters.

‘The Infernal Devices’ series ~ Cassandra Clare

“We are all the pieces of what we remember. We hold in ourselves the hopes and fears of those who love us. As long as there is love and memory, there is no true loss.”

This is a prequel series to ‘The Mortal Instruments’ set in the 1800’s. As much as I love her other series, I always find myself coming back to ‘The Infernal Devices’ as my favourite of them all. The world building of the time period is great, and the characters really draw me in every time. The relationship between the three main characters is more than just a love triangle, and their friendship and love blow me away every time.

‘Harry Potter’ series ~ J.K. Rowling

“But you know, happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if only one remembers to turn on the light.”

I couldn’t have a magical book list without them. As the first book series that I read myself, I think they will always have a special place in my heart. Even if you’ve seen the movies, they’re definitely worth a read for the extra detail that never made it to the big screen.

~~~

That’s all for now, thank you so much for reading!

Feel free to check out the articles and collections I've linked below for further inspiration. If you ever need someone to talk to, my DM's are always open. Or you can find me on Instagram at rachel.abelha

Oh, and remember to follow my profile so you don't miss out on my next article!

Until next time,

xox Rach

This article was written by @x_rachelann_x on the Gazette team