These "as girl" articles are a lot of fun to do, so I'm making a series out of them. I mean if you get a little creative there are so many ways they can be done.

For more such articles,

If you guys want more "as girls" articles by me,

here's, months as girls

j a n u a r y

f e b u r a r y

m a r c h

a p r i l

m a y

j u n e

j u l y

a u g u s t

s e p t e m b e r

o c t o b e r

n o v e m b e r

d e c e m b e r

Thank you so much for reading.

If you enjoyed this article, let me know by hearting it.

Incase you missed my last article,

cover image

Also, A big big thank you to everyone whose been hearting my articles.This gives me motivation to write more.

That's all for this article.

love,

KASH ♛