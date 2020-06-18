These "as girl" articles are a lot of fun to do, so I'm making a series out of them. I mean if you get a little creative there are so many ways they can be done.

here's, months as girls

j a n u a r y
aesthetic, Collage, and mood image angel, red, and aesthetic image red, aesthetic, and light image red, rose, and aesthetic image
f e b u r a r y
fashion, pastel, and soft image book, blue, and aesthetic image blue, aesthetic, and theme image aesthetic, blue, and light blue image
m a r c h
fashion, green, and hair image flowers, fashion, and outfit image eyebrows, green, and makeup image green, colors, and palette image
a p r i l
book, grunge, and smoke image Image by relajado_ fotograf, güzellik, and doğa image aesthetic, blue, and depressed image
m a y
Image by kivircik...☾ Image by liz ankleboots, fashion shoes, and yellow image Image by Jarbas Jacare
j u n e
makeup, flowers, and beauty image flowers, style, and aesthetic image yellow, rose, and shadow image colorful hair, makeup, and orange hair image
j u l y
dress, pink, and style image Image by Marya 💛 pink, hair, and colors image Image by Rajvi
a u g u s t
aesthetic, beige, and fashion image accessories, neutral, and aesthetic image dog, animal, and girl image food, aesthetic, and Cookies image
s e p t e m b e r
Image by bluestarxxx makeup, glitter, and beauty image purple, balloons, and grunge image Image by MiLK0
o c t o b e r
Image by ✧･ﾟ:Cruella:･ﾟ✧ Image by arzu black and white, chic, and fashion image cat, cute, and kitten image
n o v e m b e r
hair, girl, and fashion image beige, brown, and color image classy chic, brown outfit, and brown crop top image beautiful, beauty, and girl image
d e c e m b e r
cat, white, and animal image aesthetic, white, and pale image girl, hair, and fashion image flowers, white, and aesthetic image

