This morning I posted an article about how I'm unable to find inspiration and I wanted to share some motivation about it.
This is my 6th article since morning (it's lunchtime btw). I just can't seem to stop writing.
• ARIES •
f r u i t t a r t
• TAURUS •
d o u g h n u t
• GEMINI •
c i n n a m o n r o l l
• CANCER •
m a c a r o n s
• LEO •
é c l a i r s
• VIRGO •
w a f f l e s
• LIBRA •
g e l a t o
• SCROPIO •
p a n c a k e
• SAGITTARIUS •
c u p c a k e
• CAPRICORN •
p r e t z e l
• AQUARIUS •
c h u r r o s
• PISCES •
c r o i s s a n t
