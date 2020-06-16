This morning I posted an article about how I'm unable to find inspiration and I wanted to share some motivation about it.
This is my 6th article since morning (it's lunchtime btw). I just can't seem to stop writing.

here's, zodiac signs as desserts

• ARIES •
f r u i t t a r t

fruit delicious tart image dessert, foods, and strawberry tart image

• TAURUS •
d o u g h n u t

aesthetic, fashion, and girls image refreshing, refreshing feed, and sdmnxoxo image

• GEMINI •
c i n n a m o n r o l l

Image by Mika Image by Ƭiana✨

• CANCER •
m a c a r o n s

chocolate, food, and dessert image food, pink, and macaroons image

• LEO •
é c l a i r s

chocolate, food, and sweet image food, chocolate, and delicious image

• VIRGO •
w a f f l e s

food, chocolate, and ice cream image food, waffles, and banana image

• LIBRA •
g e l a t o

food, ice cream, and pink image ice cream, food, and delicious image

• SCROPIO •
p a n c a k e

food, blueberry, and breakfast image food, pancakes, and strawberry image

• SAGITTARIUS •
c u p c a k e

cupcake, flowers, and food image food, cupcake, and sweet image

• CAPRICORN •
p r e t z e l

food, pretzel, and aesthetic image baby pink, pretzels, and rosy image

• AQUARIUS •
c h u r r o s

food, churros, and sweet image food, chocolate, and churros image

• PISCES •
c r o i s s a n t

food, coffee, and breakfast image food, drink, and coffee image

Thank you so much for reading.
If you enjoyed this article, let me know by hearting it.

Also, A big big thank you to everyone whose been hearting my articles.This gives me motivation to write more.
That's all for this article.

love,
KASH ♛