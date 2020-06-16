This morning I posted an article about how I'm unable to find inspiration and I wanted to share some motivation about it.

This is my 6th article since morning (it's lunchtime btw). I just can't seem to stop writing.

• ARIES •

f r u i t t a r t

• TAURUS •

d o u g h n u t

• GEMINI •

c i n n a m o n r o l l

• CANCER •

m a c a r o n s

• LEO •

é c l a i r s

• VIRGO •

w a f f l e s

• LIBRA •

g e l a t o

• SCROPIO •

p a n c a k e

• SAGITTARIUS •

c u p c a k e

• CAPRICORN •

p r e t z e l

• AQUARIUS •

c h u r r o s

• PISCES •

c r o i s s a n t

