Before we even knew it, digital world had an immense control in and over our lives. Today we can't even imagine going without our phones for even a day, sometimes even an hour. Research has found that technology not only adds to stress but also can lead to mental health issues like, sleeping problems and depression.

Digital detox, gives you the opportunity to release that built up stress, through small steps taken one day at a time. I recommend giving this a try, you'll notice the difference.

mindful digital detox

MONDAY

Delete, Unfollow, unsubscribe to anyone or anything that doesn't have a uplifting, inspirational or positive impact on your life

The first step is to delete, unfollow and unsubscribe. This involves deleting all your spams and junk, apps you haven't used in the last four months, unfollowing people who don't make you feel good about yourself and unsubscribing from channels or magazines that aren't inspirational or uplifting anymore.

Delete unnecessary photos and media from your gallery as well. If you're a little hesitant about deleting old photos know this, most apple and android devices have a option of backing up media in the cloud. So they'll still be somewhere, just not in your gallery anymore.

TUESDAY

Don't look at your phone until lunchtime - as opposed to first thing in the morning

Now this is a tip, we've all been hearing since forever. It's natural for us to pick up our phones first thing in the morning, going through notifications, and texts. But, Research has found that, looking at your phone first thing in the morning can actually hijack your morning routine. The overload of information from all the notifications interferes with your ability to prioritise task. In other words, throughout the day, we are likely to get distracted much quicker and mess up our productivity by checking our phone first thing in the morning. Now that you know what it does, take this opportunity and don't look at your phone till lunch time, you'll notice the difference.

WEDNESDAY

Stay away from your phone for at least 2 hours before bed. Read a book not a link.

This may sound like a good advice with a health motive hidden behind it, but it's much more than just that. Checking your phone before bed keeps your brain engaged and prolongs sleep. Even after we keep the phone aside, our brain is stimulated and active. The blue light that emits from the phone, can also decrease you melatonin levels. Melatonin controls your sleep-wake cycle. So when your body runs low on it, you can experience insomnia, tiredness during the day and irritability. It also disturbs your REM sleep. REM sleep is a stage of sleep that is critical for restoration of your mind and body, if you don’t get enough of it, it can leave you feeling groggy and having difficulty concentrating the next day.

THURSDAY

Write a letter, love note or postcard to a friend or loved one.

Sending messages and texting to know about a friend or loved ones well being, is the only way we communicate today. But what about the time when mobile phones didn't exist and people didn't even know the word texting. What then? They wrote letters. So keep that phone aside and grab your pen and paper. Send a handwritten letter to a friend or loved one. Make them feel special today.

FRIDAY

Get creative tonight, do something that doesn't involve your phone, laptop or tablet.

Take this evening off from your gadgets and do something creative. Make yourself a nice dinner or bake a dessert, dance around the house or do a self care evening, paint a picture or read a book. Do something that makes you happy, something that doesn't involve you touching any gadgets.

SATURDAY

Don't look or post anything on social media.

A huge part of digital media is social networking sites. In todays world, it's extremely hard to find someone who doesn't have a social media account. Be it Facebook, Instagram, twitter or snapchat. If you go and check the time you spend on each app, you'll probably find social media apps at the top. We might not realise it, but social has a huge effect on your mental health. It influences the way we think and sometimes even our actions as well. Hence, it's extremely important to keep taking breaks from social media every now and then. If you find it difficult to keep away, ask a family member to lock the app with a password.

SUNDAY

switch your phone off for the entire day.

Start at 12:00 a.m Sunday and end at exactly 12:00 a.m Monday. Let me tell you, it's not going to be easy. So switch your phone off and put it inside a drawer. Keep yourself busy and active, doing something the entire day. This is a break you need from the digital world. It might not keep you completely in touch with everything and everyone that day, but at the end you'll realise how much you need to do this every once in a while. Your phone is not a necessity, it's a requirement. You'll see that you're not missing anything special by not looking at your phone. You'll be getting tasks done quicker and without distractions. And you might miss it and feel the urge to pick it up and just do a check, but once you get over you'll feel accomplished.

With this you've reached an end to your one week of digital detox.

✴︎

This article was written by @aeonian_desires for the Elements Club.

Follow us for diverse and inspiring daily articles from a group of passionate writers