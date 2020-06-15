Isn't it lovely, today?

Hey everyone!

It's been a little big while since I last wrote and posted an article. At first, I was just discouraged by the state of the site and, on top of that, seeing how great articles weren't getting the attention they deserved, I thought my humble writing wouldn't interest anyone.

However, as you have probably already guessed, I couldn't resist going back to sharing my thoughts with y'all!

One of the most wonderful discoveries in history is photography; the use of a camera to capture a fleeting moment, now still, unfazed by the pass of time.

It's funny how sometimes I'm on the car, driving by a lonely field... The sun is setting and the green grass looks a little less green and a little more orange. And it looks just perfect for a photograph. Ordinary masterpieces like these deserve to see the light and not kept forgotten in the depths of the phone gallery.

Today I'd like to show you some amazing, talented creators who share their photography skills here in WeHeartIt. I personally think you have to be very brave to put your own creations (your babies) out there, left to be judged. So, I thought, why not bring these people and pictures together in an article?

Hope you enjoy looking through this kind of photo wall, I certainly did!

➵ you can check my pictures here



My (little) Self

by @asoftmurmur Follow (keep in mind that in this collection I include everything that defines me, and only the pictures tagged "asoftmurmur" are mine)

➵ and another one of my articles about photography (yes, I'm a photography nerd)

farida (@fkeworld)

sabine (@the_night_skies)

bérengère (@iheardcrickets)

mila (@sunseit)

sajeda (@Sajeda_m)

anastasia (@Anastasia_mira)

line (@lineve)

noor (@darlingitsgoingtobeokay)

caylie (@zeyliac)

erica (@ericaswanderlust)

...and some more because people here have real talent

kelly (@basicallykelly)

gaby (@gchinchilla)

(Some people didn't have a collection exclusively for their pictures so I've added the collection that better defines their style)

thanks for reading!

I may do another article like this if I find more accounts that also share original photography, so if you know of any be sure to DM me.

Moreover, I'm thinking of sharing some of my poetry again 'cause I've surely missed it too and, although the stats are against me (I'm really happy people are doing experiments/surveys on the users' preferences on articles, but be sure to give credit!), I've realised if my blurred verses can make a few souls dream, it's worth it.

On another note (although, at the same time, in relation to what I just said), I'd like to remind you that there are never too few opportunities or too few people listening to speak up and call out racism, sexism, denigration, segregation, etc.

I'm choosing to believe the future can still be beautiful. We have the power to make it beautiful. We just gotta have the courage, too.

Love,

