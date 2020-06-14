Quarantine and isolation is hard. And while it's for our own good, this is a neglect of our social requirements. Humans are social creatures, we thrive among other humans. And with the current situations, keeping us isolated, it's not uncommon to feel frustrated or down.

Here are some things you can do, to help that frustration.

here's, 10 things to do when you feel down

d a n c e

girl and dancing image

p a i n t y o u r n a i l s

chair, outdoors, and sunlight image

c u p o f t e a

aesthetic, coffee, and minimal image

r e a d

reading image

l i s t e n t o m u s i c / p o d c a s t

book, blue, and aesthetic image

p a i n t

art, girl, and aesthetic image

c l e a n

bathroom cleaning image

b u b b l e b a t h

luxury, home, and bath image

w o r k o u t

fitness and girls power image

t a k e a n a p

bed, giř, and blond image

Thank you so much for reading.
If you enjoyed this article, let me know by hearting it.

