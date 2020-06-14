Quarantine and isolation is hard. And while it's for our own good, this is a neglect of our social requirements. Humans are social creatures, we thrive among other humans. And with the current situations, keeping us isolated, it's not uncommon to feel frustrated or down.

Here are some things you can do, to help that frustration.

d a n c e

p a i n t y o u r n a i l s

c u p o f t e a

r e a d

l i s t e n t o m u s i c / p o d c a s t

p a i n t

c l e a n

b u b b l e b a t h

w o r k o u t

t a k e a n a p

