I know the concept sounds a little weird, so here's a small explanation.
This is like the visual of representation of the soul of each sign. What the soul of each zodiac sign looks like.

@aeonian_desires  
here's, zodiac signs as their souls

• ARIES •
b o n f i r e

fire, marshmallow, and autumn image fire and autumn image

• TAURUS •
m o u n t a i n p e a k

couple, ice, and mountain image france, hiking, and into the wild image

• GEMINI •
m e a d o w

nature, flowers, and clouds image green and nature image

• CANCER •
w a t e r f a l l

waterfall image nature, summer, and water image

• LEO •
s u n

nature, sun, and photography image sunset, sun, and beach image

• VIRGO •
c o p p e r

textile, beautiful, and gold image copper and metal image

• LIBRA •
p a s t e r c o l o r s

moon image wallpaper, pink, and background image

• SCROPIO •
m o o n l i g h t

moon, night, and sky image aesthetic, black and white, and lune image

• SAGITTARIUS •
f o r e s t

fall, naturelovers, and forest image Image by worthless

• CAPRICORN •
s u n r i s e

nature, summer, and ocean image beaches, paradise, and sunrise image

• AQUARIUS •
r i v e r

autumn, fall, and Greece image autumn, fall, and nature image

• PISCES •
o c e a n

beach, summer, and sea image ocean, beach, and sea image

Thank you so much for reading.
Also, A big big thank you to everyone whose been hearting my articles.This gives me motivation to write more.
love,
KASH ♛