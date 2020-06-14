I know the concept sounds a little weird, so here's a small explanation.

This is like the visual of representation of the soul of each sign. What the soul of each zodiac sign looks like.

here's, zodiac signs as their souls

• ARIES •

b o n f i r e

• TAURUS •

m o u n t a i n p e a k

• GEMINI •

m e a d o w

• CANCER •

w a t e r f a l l

• LEO •

s u n

• VIRGO •

c o p p e r

• LIBRA •

p a s t e r c o l o r s

• SCROPIO •

m o o n l i g h t

• SAGITTARIUS •

f o r e s t

• CAPRICORN •

s u n r i s e

• AQUARIUS •

r i v e r

• PISCES •

o c e a n

Thank you so much for reading.

