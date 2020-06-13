hi! welome to my article, thanks for stopping by ♡ today i will answer some 'if i were' questions. i got inspired to do this by @noodleshrimp's article <3

here we go! ♡
if i were a..., i would be:

a disney character

aesthetic, disney, and pink image tangled, rapunzel, and disney image
rapunzel ♡

a season

printemps image Image by I r e n e ░
spring ♡

a time of the day

aesthetic, evening, and gif image aesthetic, evening, and skating image
8 pm ♡

an album

grimes, grunge, and music image beautiful, music, and grimes image
Art Angels by Grimes ♡

an emotion

Image by Brittany Pettit ☾ blue, deep, and gloss image
nostalgia ♡

a place

sky, purple, and storm image aesthetic, night, and city image
the sky ♡

an activity

dress, girl, and dance image girl, friendship, and friends image
dancing ♡

an element

archive and theme image theme, rp, and waves image
water ♡

a color

pink, 90s, and makeup image pink, aesthetic, and drink image
neon pink ♡

an animal

Image by ✧･ﾟ:Cruella:･ﾟ✧ Image by wxcvb46
butterfly ♡

a body part

blue, sadness, and tear image Image by MiLK0
eyes ♡

a fruit

lemon, chanel, and yellow image lemon, yellow, and aesthetic image
lemon ♡

a subject

aesthetic, art, and drawing image art, beautiful, and flower image
art ♡

a flower

pink, japan, and flowers image cherry blossom, flower, and tokyo image
cherry blossom ♡

a movie

aesthetic, art, and baby image crybaby, melanie martinez, and k-12 image
K-12 ♡ (not just bc it's my favourite, i actually feel that if i was a movie i would definitely be this one, even if it wasn't my favourite)

a food

breakfast image aesthetic and cereal image
cereal ♡

a mythological creature

style image mermaid, fantasy, and tail image
mermaid ♡

a fictional character

madeline hatter and ever after high image rebels, maddie, and madeline hatter image
madeline hatter from ever after high ♡

a sound

wallpaper and background image dark, noise, and tv image
whitenoise ♡

a scent

christmas tree, etsy, and gift box image aesthetic, flowers, and nature image
lavender ♡

a book

book, vintage, and wreck this journal image craft, diy, and journal image
wreck this journal ♡

a country

volcano, smoke, and nature image Image by Pégaso
iceland ♡

an era

aesthetic, gameboy, and game boy image red velvet image
digital era ♡

a show

Image by alisa Leon Thomas, victoria justice, and avan jogia image
victorious ♡

an accessory

aesthetic, cute, and angels image aesthetic, details, and tattoo image
tattoo ♡

a clothing item

Image by Rose Merence Image by *•.¸♡𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘦 ♡¸.•*
dress ♡

a decade

90s, beautiful, and concert image 90s, aesthetic, and disco image
90s ♡

.・。.・゜✭・.・✫・゜・。.

that's it! have a great day/goodnight. also if you are interested you can check my other articles <3

