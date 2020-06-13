hi! welome to my article, thanks for stopping by ♡ today i will answer some 'if i were' questions. i got inspired to do this by @noodleshrimp's article <3

here we go! ♡

if i were a..., i would be:

a disney character

rapunzel ♡

a season

spring ♡

a time of the day

8 pm ♡

an album

Art Angels by Grimes ♡

an emotion

nostalgia ♡

a place

the sky ♡

an activity

dancing ♡

an element

water ♡

a color

neon pink ♡

an animal

butterfly ♡

a body part

eyes ♡

a fruit

lemon ♡

a subject

art ♡

a flower

cherry blossom ♡

a movie

K-12 ♡ (not just bc it's my favourite, i actually feel that if i was a movie i would definitely be this one, even if it wasn't my favourite)

a food

cereal ♡

a mythological creature

mermaid ♡

a fictional character

madeline hatter from ever after high ♡

a sound

whitenoise ♡

a scent

lavender ♡

a book

wreck this journal ♡

a country

iceland ♡

an era

digital era ♡

a show

victorious ♡

an accessory

tattoo ♡

a clothing item

dress ♡

a decade

90s ♡

.・。.・゜✭・.・✫・゜・。.

that's it! have a great day/goodnight. also if you are interested you can check my other articles <3