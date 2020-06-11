BLACK LIVES MATTER !

Hi, everyone! With everything going on in the world right now, everyone's talking about all things race. The good, the bad, & the ugly. The racists are really showing their true colors during this time, so we need to be prepared for their typical responses. I'm here to spread the word & give you all some insight as to what you can say to these racists.

"Black people commit more crime."

Well, if you have higher police presence in black neighborhoods, especially with a corrupt system & arrest quotas, black crimes will be far more documented than white crimes.

"More white people are killed by cops than black people."

There are 6x more whites in America than black people, so yes, by sheer numbers, the get killed by police more. BUT black people are shot by cops at a rate 4x higher than white people.

"White privilege isn't real."

Literally just bring up Brock Turner

"This is all sad but I can't support rioting & looting."

Tell them if people are arrested & stopped from peacefully protesting, the only options left are to turn violent.

"All lives matter."

All lives cannot matter until black lives matter do. (Don't explain it further, save the brain cells).

"White people have been oppressed too."

Yeah, by other white people (Irish people for example) or if they were oppressed, it has reasons that have nothing to do with their skin color (the holocaust)

"How come (insert race here) doesn't riot or protest or loot?"

1.) perpetuating model minority myth. 2.) They probably do, it's just not well reported. 3.) They'd probably be against it if they did anyways

"What about black on black crime??"

Black people don't kill each other because they're black (also, this is only ever brought up to distract from police brutality)

"What about gun violence in black neighborhoods or Chicago?"

They literally would not vote for any policies that would reduce crime in these places, & also they only bring it up from police brutality

"Blue lives matter."

This does not exist. You can literally stop being a cop.. you can't stop being black. Getting hurt, shot, or killed while on the clock is a occupational hazard, y'all signed up for this. Black people didn't.

"Many of those killed had prior criminal histories." or "The people killed had criminal records."

Many of those cops doing the killing have prior on the job murders on their record as well.. regardless, people do not deserve to be killed simply because of "pAsT cRiMiNaL hIsToRiEs" that they've already done time for, or gotten taken care of legally. Even if they haven't been legally taken care of, whatever they're getting harassed & MURDERED for should have nothing to do with that!

"If they just followed the law, they'd be fine."

1.) Even if they did commit crimes, that doesn't warrant a death sentence. 2.) Innocent people have been killed for "fitting a description." 3.) The law protects white people & not black people.

"White people are killed by cops."

1.) No cop has ever killed a white person just because they were white. 2.) Sure, but they won't be brutalized like black people are. 3.) How come mass shooters are taken in safely but unarmed, black men & women are shot dead?

"Why can't they just peacefully protest?"

They get shot at, tear gassed, & arrested. 2.) Kaepernick got fired. 3.) MLK was assassinated

"Not all cops kill or brutalize people."

But if they did, they wouldn't face any consequences for it because of the broken policing system

"I can't support the movement because I don't agree that ACAB."

ACAB means that system allows all cops to be bad. It's not saying that every single cop is a murderer. It's saying that every cop has the potential to kill someone & get away with it because the system allows them to.

"Cops are human too. are they just supposed to do nothing while getting screamed at with water bottles thrown at them?"

This is a high pressure job. They need to have the mental fortitude to not allow emotion to cloud their judgment. They need anger management training. They also need background checks for previous violent histories, as well as regular mental wellness check. We can stop many issues at the source.

"But I don't see color."

When people say this, your are invalidating the experiences of every single BIPOC. It posits the ideas that BIPOC as if they are treated the same as white people. Which is untrue. It also gets rid of the differences & diversity amongst groups. It's a notion counterproductive to that of progress & equality. When you don't see color, you don't see people's stories, their lives, their experiences, & how their race has shaped these things for them. We should all strive to treat each other with kindness, but we cannot forget the things that make us different & unique, especially when these differences are weaponized against us to perpetuate systematic racism & oppression.

I hope these are some helpful rebuttals that you can use to counter the argument against people who say these things. Thanks for listening :)

INSTAGRAM: @ prittylegit

TWITTER: @ prittylegit

SNAPCHAT: @ prittylegit